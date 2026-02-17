Detailing the Most Important Decision for Raiders To Make This Offseason

The Las Vegas Raiders are a team that could blossom into something more next season, but in that same breath, can also end up being disappointing for a second year in a row. It's not hard to see all of the potential this team has, but given their recent track record, it's hard to ignore all of their miscalculations.

The decision to trade for Geno Smith and reunite him with Pete Carroll backfired in their face. Going beyond that, their attempt to spark a connection between Jimmy Garoppolo and Davante Adams didn't work, and they didn't achieve as much success as they had hoped with Derek Carr. With all that in mind, what's the most important decision the Raiders have to make this offseason?

Biggest Roster Decision

Bradley Locker writes for Pro Football Focus, and he released an article going over each NFL team's biggest roster decision this offseason. For the Raiders, Maxx Crosby has been their franchise star since he was drafted, but he's now the closest he's been to being traded. What should the Rams decide on their defensive anchor?

"The Raiders are back to where things sat a year ago, introducing a new head coach with a nascent quarterback to follow. While optimism may be brewing in Las Vegas, the team has an All-Pro-sized elephant in the room", said Locker.

Though the Raiders are where they were a year ago, so much has changed between then and now, and I feel as if the front office has grown with the team. They were much more experienced in their hunt for a head coach, and instead of going on name value, they went for an upcomer who has a bright future ahead of him.

Klint Kubiak's first season as the Raiders' head coach may not lead to immediate success, but with him, they have a blueprint for the future and a clear path forward. Under Carroll, their direction always felt skewed, split between trying to win and embracing the losses. 2025 was a tough year for Raider Nation, but there's plenty of reason to believe 2026 will be better, and I believe Crosby feels the same way.

New #Raiders HC Klint Kubiak on Maxx Crosby, who he got a chance to meet this morning for a cup of coffee:



"We want him to be a part of our success going forward, there's no doubt about that."

Though Crosby may not have been as publicly enthusiastic about Kubiak's signing in comparison to Carroll, it's clear that there's a mutual level of respect and a desire to change things around for the Raiders. Trading him away does have its merits, but they'd be giving up so much of their defensive identity in Crosby, and they don't have the defensive infrastructure to hold up if he's gone.

"Crosby was a game-wrecker in 2025 yet again, compiling a 79.7 overall PFF grade with a 77.1 PFF pass-rushing grade. On top of that, he added a 78.7 PFF run-defense grade and an 8.3% run stop rate, which placed in the 86th percentile".

The Raiders' defense was already one of the worst with Crosby on the team. I can't imagine how much worse they'd be without him. He single-handedly carried their defensive line and was their only player who was able to get pressure consistently on the quarterback. There's no question that teams would be interested in Crosby, as multiple contenders can view him as the last piece they need to push them over the top.

However, if the Raiders were even interested in moving off of him, last season at the trade deadline would've been the best time to pull the trigger. In the offseason, it gets trickier because teams have less desperation with an entire offseason ahead of them. A trade midway through the season gives them a hard deadline before the playoffs, while an offseason gives them plenty of time and the draft to calculate their decisions.

"Crosby’s name has circulated in trade rumors for years, and smoke is continuing to billow after he was reportedly frustrated by being shut down after Week 16 last year. Will Klint Kubiak’s hire be enough to keep Crosby, who has no guaranteed money beyond 2026, content in Las Vegas?"

Ultimately, I don't think trading away Crosby would be in the Raiders' best interests. It would kill most of the fans' excitement for the Kubiak era if he started it off by trading away one of the biggest stars the Raiders have known in the past decade. Another reason why is that it just isn't smart to trade Crosby away right now.

