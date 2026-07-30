Why Mendoza's Early Command Should Give Raider Nation Hope

Training camp kicked off on Wednesday for the Las Vegas Raiders. It is the official start of the football season in the desert, and to the relief of many, the franchise has had no players placed on any injury list. That is a position a team like the Carolina Panthers wishes they were in (poor Nic Scourton and Chris Brazzell II).

The Raiders are a young team still building the depth of their roster. One thing is that the youth on the roster have had a new level of competition that, frankly, wasn't visible last training camp. It is a promising sign for the team that just had the worst record in football a year ago, but that record gave them the No. 1 overall selection in the NFL Draft and quarterback Fernando Mendoza.

Mendoza Takes Command at Training Camp

Jun 3, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) warms up during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mendoza is a winner—a national champion, Heisman Trophy winner, and many more accolades to add to his resume entering the NFL. He got his first taste of NFL action during opening day of camp on Wednesday, and from reports on the ground, he had an up-and-down day, but the command was something that stood out the most.

Las Vegas Raiders On SI beat writer Hondo Carpenter noted how great a communicator Mendoza is with his teammates and the flashes of high-end ball placement that could compete with the NFL's best. When a rookie is making those types of impacts on the practice field, it is hard not to notice. Offensive coordinator Andrew Janocko responded in kind, praising his work ethic on and off the field.

"Obviously, just the command of the offense, him being able to articulate things, how he sees it," said Janocko after Wednesday's practice. "He sees it in real time, takes it from the meeting room and on the board in the film, brings it out here and is able to see the picture, and then tie his footwork to that."

Mendoza wasn't perfect, nor do I expect him to be; he's a rookie for crying out loud. To have that type of expectation would be selling yourself short, and reports from camp indicate that Mendoza had his rookie moments. While he may sound like a 10-year veteran at the position, he is transitioning from a simplified Indiana Hoosiers offense to a complicated West Coast system under head coach Klint Kubiak in the NFL.

Flashes and Flaws Are Part of Mendoza’s Rookie Process

Jun 3, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) warms up during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Yet, having that command and attention to detail as a rookie should excite Raiders fans. This is a signal-caller who wants to be great and has the toolkit to be swell at the next level. We are just two days into training camp, and that much has already become apparent.

Mendoza will have moments where he throws three interceptions in a practice or makes a weird decision with the ball that makes us question why you are a Raiders fan. That is life in the NFL as a rookie in training camp, and why Kirk Cousins will be QB1 when the Miami Dolphins come to town in a month and change.

Jun 9, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak (left) and quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Either way, Raider Nation should be stoked with Mendoza's clear progress just a day into camp. Progression isn't linear, but it will come for the former No. 1 overall draft selection: the player who could save the franchise.