Why Raiders' Michael Mayer Must Turn Heads in 2026

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer is entering a pivotal season.

Joining the team as a highly-touted prospect out of Notre Dame three years ago, Mayer hasn't developed into the star they expected him to. However, he has dealt with extraneous circumstances and remained productive in his own right.

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) warms up during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

To this point, Mayer has totaled 83 receptions for 788 yards and three touchdowns. He had his most productive season as a pro in 2025 with a career-high 35 receptions for 328 yards.

Entering the final season of his rookie contract, Mayer will look to prove he belongs on the Raiders long-term. Even with Brock Bowers becoming the superstar at tight end, Mayer can fill in nicely alongside him.

Michael Mayer's Pivotal Year

Dec 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) runs with the ball in the third quarter against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mayer joined the Raiders as a prolific receiving tight end and a more than capable blocker. He had some impressive moments during his rookie season, but a personal matter cost him several games in 2024, so he wasn't able to keep growing.

While he was impressive in 2025 and posted a career-best season, the Raiders only won three games, so the front office may feel like they're not tied to anyone on the current roster. This is especially true for the front office that didn't draft Mayer (in fact, he was drafted two GMs ago).

Dec 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) makes a catch in the second half against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Raiders' 2023 draft class has a few duds and two players who have been major contributors in the last three seasons. Mayer and Tre Tucker have been key pieces for this team, while Aidan O'Connell is not the team's long-term answer at quarterback.

Mayer needs to have another big year if he wants to earn a long-term contract from the team. If not, they may feel comfortable moving on from him and drafting a tight end who can play alongside Bowers.

Mayer's Outlook

Nov 23, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) walks on field before the game against the Cleveland Browns at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Teams across the league drafted tight ends, as the league shifts to more heavy personnel schemes with multiple TEs on the field. The Raiders have been doing that for several years, and they'd probably like to keep Bowers and Mayer together if he can have another productive season.

Even if the Raiders don't sign him to an extension, some team will be happy to add him so they can run 12 or even 13 personnel and see if he can reach his potential.

Las Vegas Raiders TE Michael Mayer | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Mayer has been off to a good start at training camp, and he and the Raiders hope this can translate into the regular season. There may not be a player with more on the line than him.