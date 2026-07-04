The Lucrative Contract Brock Bowers Can Earn With Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers is looking to dominate in his third season in the NFL.

Injuries kept him out for five games during a tumultuous 2025 season, but with a new coaching staff, a healthy Bowers should be able to once again be a force for this team. The Raiders need him to be a star again if they want to win more games than expected.

Las Vegas Raiders Brock Bowers | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Bowers has already proven he is a franchise cornerstone for this team, but a third season of elite play will make it all but cosmetic. He'll be eligible for a contract extension next offseason, and there is no reason the Raiders shouldn't be ready to pay up for him.

But what kind of contract could Bowers command? Let's take a look at what the market could look like for the Raiders' star.

Bowers and the Tight End Market

Las Vegas Raiders TE Brock Bowers | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

We have seen a wave of tight ends get paid, most recently Brenton Strange of the Jacksonville Jaguars and Kyle Pitts of the Atlanta Falcons. Strange earned a three-year, $48 million contract with $36 million guaranteed, while Pitts got a three-year, $54 million deal, also with $36 million guaranteed.

Pitts is the third-highest-paid tight end in the NFL, while Strange is the 11th-highest-paid. It's safe to say Bowers will be in contention for the highest-paid tight end in the league once his contract extension is finalized.

Dec 21, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. (8) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

George Kittle is currently the highest-paid tight end in the league, earning more than $19 million annually. Kittle has a case for being the best in the league at the position, so his contract is well warranted.

As is Arizona Cardinals star Trey McBride, who comes in at $19 million annually. There will be other tight ends who may get paid before Bowers, like Sam LaPorta of the Detroit Lions or Tucker Kraft of the Green Bay Packers, but Bowers' contract should be higher than theirs.

What Could Bowers Get?

Brock Bowers | Darrell Craig Harris

If Bowers has another All-Pro season, we should see him earn more than Kittle or McBride from the Raiders. The team has money to spend, and locking down one of the team's key pieces of the future should be a high priority, even a season from now.

Making a prediction, Bowers will get a four-year, $100 million contract from the Raiders. General Manager John Spytek should do this deal easily, as Bowers will prove he is worth every penny.

Raiders | Darrell Craig Harris, ON SI

The Raiders haven't had a player worth a rookie contract extension since Kolton Miller, so finding a talent like Bowers is a step in the right direction. They should lock him up as soon as they can.