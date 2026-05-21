Raiders Rookies Who Can Start Immediately

The Las Vegas Raiders, by all accounts, had an impressive 2026 NFL Draft.

Just a few weeks ago, the Raiders added their future franchise quarterback and multiple potential starters. General Manager John Spytek knows how important this rebuild is, and he started it off on the right note.

John Spytek | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Las Vegas only won three games last season, and Klint Kubiak is taking over as head coach, so only a few starting spots should be guaranteed. The lack of guaranteed starters opens the door for rookies to earn those roles.

Which rookies have the best chance to be starters in Week 1? Let's break down three starters who we may see earlier than expected.

Klint Kubiak | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

For this exercise, we won't include Fernando Mendoza because he'll likely sit behind Kirk Cousins for a while until he's ready.

Defensive Back Treydan Stukes

May 2, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) speaks during a news conference at the team’s Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

A high-character, high-IQ ball-hawk should find his way into the starting lineup for a Raiders team that has failed to take the football away over the past few seasons.

Stukes has length and versatility, and the Raiders should be able to play him at any defensive backfield position. Outside corner, slot corner, safety, he can play any of those spots.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive back Treydan Stukes (2) intercepts the ball against Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jaren Hamilton (16) in the second half during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Eric Stokes should hold down one of the starting cornerback spots, but Stukes should have a shot at starting at safety, especially if the Raiders want to have Isaiah Pola-Mao in a reduced role. He should improve the secondary from day one.

Offensive Lineman Trey Zuhn III

Dec 20, 2025; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies offensive lineman Trey Zuhn III (60) lines up during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Raiders need help on the interior offensive line, and Zuhn can play almost any spot.

Zuhn was one of the best pass-blockers in all of college football last season, earning the highest pass-blocking grade from Pro Football Focus. Whether Cousins or Mendoza starts, Zuhn will be a part of a group that keeps them protected.

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Texas A&M offensive lineman Trey Zuhn (OL57) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

The Raiders have a few young, intriguing pieces on the interior, but with this regime drafting Zuhn, he has an inside track to a starting role. Will we see him at left guard in Week 1 against the Miami Dolphins?

Cornerback Jermod McCoy

Tennessee defensive back Jermod McCoy (3) during an SEC conference game between Tennessee and Alabama in Neyland Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024. | Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It all depends on his health, but McCoy was a top-10 talent in the draft class, so he could be the team's best corner almost immediately.

McCoy's knee health is a major issue, but if it somehow comes back clean and he's ready to play Week 1, there's no reason to believe he won't be a starter. His elite fluidity in coverage and downfield speed made him such a special prospect.

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jermod McCoy (28) practices during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

The Raiders need all the help they can get in the secondary, and McCoy could provide that if he has no lingering knee issues. He has star potential, which would change the entire outlook of Las Vegas' defense.