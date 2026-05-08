2 Raiders Rookies Who Were Made for This Roster
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The Las Vegas Raiders walked away from the draft as one of the biggest winners in the NFL for the simple reason that this team is in the midst of a multi-year rebuild, and they nailed nearly all of their selections.
It was known for months leading up to the draft that they would take Fernando Mendoza with the first overall pick, but it's everything else that truly impressed me. Which two of their rookies fit in the best with their pre-existing roster?
Helping the Run Game
The Raiders had to figure out which of the running backs on their roster was going to back up Ashton Jeanty, and they landed on selecting Mike Washington Jr. in the third round. Klint Kubiak's offenses start at the line of scrimmage and by running the ball.
Pairing Jeanty's quickness with Washington Jr.'s physicality sets them up to hop on the running back trend that's taking over the NFL. Popularized recently by the Detroit Lions, the Raiders are trying to emulate what they did so well with David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs.
The biggest difference is that while Washington Jr. is more of a power back, his long strides and breakaway speed give him immense upside as a fresh set of legs off the bench. Jeanty has all the tools to be their primary running back, but last year showed that he can't do it all by himself.
Washington Jr. is easily their next best running back, even as a rookie. I do think that his ceiling gets capped because of Jeanty being ahead of him in the depth chart, but in case of any unfortunate injury, I'd really like to see what he's capable of with all of their carries going his way.
Secondary Help
The next-best fit is the first player the Raiders selected after drafting their franchise quarterback: safety Treydan Stukes. The Raiders' secondary has received the attention it deserves in the offseason, but one of the spots they were most vulnerable was at nickel back.
They traded for the Taron Johnson, who's a good player, but isn't a permanent solution. Stukes is a downfield tackler and isn't afraid to come up on running backs or receivers with the ball in their hands.
He also has the skills to drop back into coverage if needed. He's an extremely versatile player in their secondary, and to get that in the second round is a lot of value.
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Fernando Alfaro-Donis found his passion for sports playing high school football, which led him to pursue journalism as an English major at UCLA. He also covers the UCLA Bruins and the Los Angeles Rams as an On SI team reporter.