Why Raiders Need Dont'e Thornton Jr. To Take Major Step

There was lots of hype surrounding Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dont’e Thornton Jr. entering his rookie season a year ago.

A former fourth-round pick out of Tennessee, Thornton impressed scouts with his blazing speed and elite measurables at the position. His route-running and nuance for the position were a little raw, but very coachable.

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dont'E Thornton Jr. (10) looks on before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Before the pads came on last summer, Thornton continued to impress the coaching staff. He looked like a player who would make a serious impact in a wide receiver room that had few surefire contributors.

A Different Story

Las Vegas Raiders WR Dont'e Thornton | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

However, once the pads came on, and he had to face other NFL players, Thornton didn’t look like the force he had been in college and during OTAs and training camp. He struggled against professional defenders, dampening his summer hype.

The latter unfortunately spilled into the regular season, as Thornton finished with only 10 catches for 135 yards and no touchdowns in 15 games. For a Raiders team that lacked dynamism at the receiver position, Thornton didn’t step up the way they needed.

Las Vegas Raiders Dont'e Thornton | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

However, that rookie season can be viewed as a valuable lesson for Thornton, showing what he must improve on as he enters his second season. Thornton, like several young, talented Raiders skill position players, was a victim of poor offensive infrastructure.

Las Vegas Raiders WR Dont'e Thornton | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Now that Klint Kubiak , a well-renowned offensive mind, has taken over as the head coach, there is a little more hope for players like Thornton and Jack Bech .

But Thornton can’t rely on the staff to hold his hand every snap. He’ll have to put in the work himself and become an undeniable piece of this Raiders offense.

Thornton’s Improvement

Las Vegas Raiders WR Dont'e Thornton | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

It starts with route-running improvement. NFL cornerbacks can handle size and speed, and if Thornton can’t create separation, he won’t be able to live in the world of contested jump balls and back-shoulder fades.

If Thornton improves his footwork and becomes a more twitchy route-runner, he will be able to get past his matchup and make plays down the field. The Raiders drafted him to be a field-stretcher, but he can’t do that if defensive backs aren’t letting him get downfield.

Dec 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr. (10) warms up before the game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

While Thornton only caught 10 passes, six of them went for first downs, so he showed flashes of being a chain-mover. With another year under his belt, we could see more production from the second-year pro.

The Raiders need guaranteed contributors at wide receiver this season, a golden opportunity for Thornton to step up. If he can take a leap in his second year, the Raiders’ offense could find a whole new ceiling.