Raiders Training Camp Mailbag: Separating Fact From Fiction

HENDERSON, Nev.—The Las Vegas Raiders entered training camp with so many questions, which is totally normal when you are a rebuilding franchise.

But sometimes in a rebuild, what appears to be accurate is not reality.

I asked all of you via my social media X account about your thoughts on concerns, and as always, Raider Nation didn’t disappoint.

Thank you to all of you, and let’s dig in on separating fact from fiction with the Silver and Black.

The WR Conundrum

Everything looks good on paper and right now we are healthy. I guess my question would be how our WRs work out. Seems like our guys are all very similar unless Thornton steps up — Allan Hack (@aehack) August 3, 2026

Great question, Allan, but I would take umbrage with one thing that you said. “Seems like our guys are all very similar.”

I don’t take umbrage because it is a dumb question; I can see where that is coming from, but it means I have clearly failed in explaining the situation.

EJ Williams | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

I detailed the WR battle in detail in my position preview, so I won’t dig into all the minutiae here, but I can tell you, since camp has begun, here is what it looks like:

Tre Tucker, Jalen Nailor, and Malik Benson (a rookie from Oregon) are clearly the top three men. Phillip Dorsett has also had a good camp and is an exceptional presence. The issue with Dorsett is not character or ability; it is age, and remember, everything with the Raiders now goes through the rebuilding microscope.

If the Raiders were entering 2026 with a "win now" mantra, he clearly makes this team. If he does now, it means someone younger didn't shine.

Chase Roberets | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

When you are a rebuilding team, clearly not in the Super Bowl hunt, you take his spot with a younger receiver like EJ Williams or Corey Rucker, who will be here longer and is considerably cheaper. I wrote about both after the draft when discussing GM John Spytek's UDFA hidden gems.

Aside from the top three mentioned above, none of the young veterans has stood out like Benson. That has created a very clear conundrum for GM John Spytek and Klint Kubiak.

Nothing would be more pleasing than to see Dont’e Thornton and Jack Bech step up massively. Both are terrific young men who are only in their sophomore seasons, with wasted rookie campaigns due to the franchise's collapse.

But don’t bet against Chase Roberts and Corey Rucker, and keep a close eye on EJ Williams; he is Fernando Mendoza’s teammate from the Indiana Hoosiers, and I believe both have a legitimate shot at making this team.

Not So Fast

Anxiety for the youth! It’s early but Bech, Rogers, Grant, Thorton…last years class doesn’t look like contributors this year. We know Fernando is starting in the bench, Stukes is running 2nd team, no regular pops/flashes from Crawford. Youth have to step up or running in circles — Joe (@Breshlo) August 3, 2026

As I have reported for many years, in the NFL, you consider the third year the money year. The season where young men prove they belong or not.

Caleb Rogers | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

I totally think concerns over Thornton are legitimate; with Bech, I am still on the fence. He is very talented, and I believe he has the skill set. You can’t give up on him too quickly. Grant came from a very small school (William & Mary) and has an extremely high upside. I have no concerns about him long-term, but agree that as of right now, he isn’t ready.

Caleb Rogers, I have zero concerns about. I think that young man will have a lot to say (on the field) this season, and they love him.

Jacob Clark | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

I Don't See That Coming

I'm curious if Jacob Clark has/will show enough that by midway through the season the Raiders would be willing to trade bot KC and AOC? — Raider Steve (@MO_RaiderFan) August 2, 2026

While I do like the Missouri State QB and think he will do well developing on the practice squad, I don’t see a scenario in which the Raiders would trade both Aidan O’Connell and Kirk Cousins at the midway point.

Adian O'Connell, Kirk Cousins | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

He has impressed me, but he is very raw, and I don’t see a scenario in which both men could get dealt before Week 13, and that scenario doesn’t have much to do with Clark.

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