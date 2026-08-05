Raiders Training Camp Mailbag: Separating Fact From Fiction
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HENDERSON, Nev.—The Las Vegas Raiders entered training camp with so many questions, which is totally normal when you are a rebuilding franchise.
But sometimes in a rebuild, what appears to be accurate is not reality.
I asked all of you via my social media X account about your thoughts on concerns, and as always, Raider Nation didn’t disappoint.
Thank you to all of you, and let’s dig in on separating fact from fiction with the Silver and Black.
The WR Conundrum
Great question, Allan, but I would take umbrage with one thing that you said. “Seems like our guys are all very similar.”
I don’t take umbrage because it is a dumb question; I can see where that is coming from, but it means I have clearly failed in explaining the situation.
I detailed the WR battle in detail in my position preview, so I won’t dig into all the minutiae here, but I can tell you, since camp has begun, here is what it looks like:
Tre Tucker, Jalen Nailor, and Malik Benson (a rookie from Oregon) are clearly the top three men. Phillip Dorsett has also had a good camp and is an exceptional presence. The issue with Dorsett is not character or ability; it is age, and remember, everything with the Raiders now goes through the rebuilding microscope.
If the Raiders were entering 2026 with a "win now" mantra, he clearly makes this team. If he does now, it means someone younger didn't shine.
When you are a rebuilding team, clearly not in the Super Bowl hunt, you take his spot with a younger receiver like EJ Williams or Corey Rucker, who will be here longer and is considerably cheaper. I wrote about both after the draft when discussing GM John Spytek's UDFA hidden gems.
Aside from the top three mentioned above, none of the young veterans has stood out like Benson. That has created a very clear conundrum for GM John Spytek and Klint Kubiak.
Nothing would be more pleasing than to see Dont’e Thornton and Jack Bech step up massively. Both are terrific young men who are only in their sophomore seasons, with wasted rookie campaigns due to the franchise's collapse.
But don’t bet against Chase Roberts and Corey Rucker, and keep a close eye on EJ Williams; he is Fernando Mendoza’s teammate from the Indiana Hoosiers, and I believe both have a legitimate shot at making this team.
Not So Fast
As I have reported for many years, in the NFL, you consider the third year the money year. The season where young men prove they belong or not.
I totally think concerns over Thornton are legitimate; with Bech, I am still on the fence. He is very talented, and I believe he has the skill set. You can’t give up on him too quickly. Grant came from a very small school (William & Mary) and has an extremely high upside. I have no concerns about him long-term, but agree that as of right now, he isn’t ready.
Caleb Rogers, I have zero concerns about. I think that young man will have a lot to say (on the field) this season, and they love him.
I Don't See That Coming
While I do like the Missouri State QB and think he will do well developing on the practice squad, I don’t see a scenario in which the Raiders would trade both Aidan O’Connell and Kirk Cousins at the midway point.
He has impressed me, but he is very raw, and I don’t see a scenario in which both men could get dealt before Week 13, and that scenario doesn’t have much to do with Clark.
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Hondo S. Carpenter Sr. is an award-winning sports journalist with decades of experience. He serves as the Senior Writer for NFL and College sports, and is the beat writer covering the Las Vegas Raiders. Additionally, he is the editor and publisher for several sites On SI. Carpenter is a member of the Pro Football Writers Association (PFWA), the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA), and the United States Basketball Writers Association (USBWA).Follow HondoCarpenter