Raiders' Rookie WR Dont'e Thornton Earns High Praise

The Las Vegas Raiders' loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday was essentially the same things but a different day.

Raiders' Rookie Impact

The Raiders have not had much of an impact from their rookie class of players this season. It is unclear if that was because of Chip Kelly or if it was because Kelly and the coaching staff did not do enough to develop Dont'e Thornton and the other rookies.

Jim Wyman of Pro Football Focus recently put together his all rookie team from last Sunday's slate of games. He name Thornton to that list for his performace on Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers. Las Vegas hopes Thornton can continue developing.

"Thornton played a limited role in the Raiders’ loss to the Chargers, as he only saw 14 offensive snaps. He caught one pass for 11 yards on a screen pass that resulted in a first down. On the year, Thornton only has 10 receptions, but six of them have resulted in first downs," Wyman said.

With Kelly now gone, it is possible that Thorton and a few others players that were overlooked under Kelly. Following the Radiers' decision to fire Chip Kelly and have Greg Olson. Raiders quarterback Geno Smith shared his thoughts on Kelly and Olson.

"Chip [Kelly] is a guy who, when I met Chip, I was in high school, 10th-grader, I believe, and I've always thought highly of Chip. I've always thought he's had a great football mind, and I thought, honestly, if we made more plays, if we'd executed better, I think things would be different. I really feel for Chip,” Smith said.

“I really do. I've developed a great relationship with him through the time of knowing him, and I always wish him the best, and I'll always believe in him. Like I said, I think he's a great football mind, and some things are out of my control, but the things that were, which was execution on the field, those are the things I wish I could have done better for him."

Smith hopes Olson can find ways to get all of their players involved and their offesne heading in the right direction.

I think there'll be a lot of benefits, and I think, again, Oly [Greg Olson] is a guy who's done it, and I think he knows what to do and how to do it, so I expect great things," Smith said.

