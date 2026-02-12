Why Raiders' Offense Will Be Ready for Any Defense Next Season

The Las Vegas Raiders wrapped up a miserable 2025 NFL season as the worst offense in the entire league. Despite featuring some high-profile talents such as Brock Bowers, Ashton Jeanty, and Geno Smith, this team couldn't move the ball at all, and when they did, they couldn't get into the end zone.

As a result, the Raiders finished 32nd in both yards and points last year. Their struggles on that side of the ball stemmed from a variety of issues.

First and foremost, Las Vegas never won in the trenches. They came into the season with one of the shakiest offensive lines in the NFL. That unit's porousness was only further exacerbated by injuries to Kolton Miller and Jackson Powers-Johnson.

Secondly, the play-calling was uninspired and counterproductive. Neither Chip Kelly nor Greg Olson could maximize the talent on the Raiders' offense or hide its weaknesses. Thankfully, Las Vegas has already addressed the latter problem.



Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak speaks at introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Klint Kubiak will get the most out of the Raiders' offense

With the Seattle Seahawks, Klint Kubiak took a deeply flawed offense and turned it into a Super Bowl champion. Sam Darnold's redemption arc has been an inspiring story, but he wouldn't have been able to shine the way he did this year without his offensive coordinator's creative scheming to protect him and capitalize on his strengths.

In one season, the 'Hawks went from having one of the worst offensive lines in the NFL to an above-average group. Part of that was due to the addition of rookie Grey Zabel and the development of Charles Cross and Jalen Sundell, but it was also due to Kubiak's designs and run-first approach.

New #Raiders HC Klint Kubiak says Mike Macdonald — as a defensive-minded coach — would challenge the offensive staff after every game, and it made everyone better.



“I hated looking him in the eye because I knew the hard questions were coming. But I appreciated that about him… https://t.co/4hKMxxyzz1 pic.twitter.com/o8GUHyutiC — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) February 10, 2026

Not only will the Las Vegas Raiders' head coach bring a proven track record of maximizing his roster's talent, but he will also be battle-tested after this past year, leading the Seahawks to a Super Bowl and matching up with one of the league's top defensive minds every day in practice in Seattle — Head Coach Mike Macdonald. Kubiak spoke on how his relationship with Macdonald allowed both to sharpen their iron:

"I can't thank [Mike] enough for everything he showed me of how to be a head coach. Mike made my life really hard, and I appreciate that. He challenged us every week as a coaching staff. I thought we had a good game, and on Monday, I hated looking him in the eye, because I knew the hard questions were coming. But I appreciated that about him, because it brought the best out of us. So, Mike's been great the entire time and been a great mentor."

