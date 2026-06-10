Why Offensive Improvement Is Guarantee for Raiders

Everyone knows how bad it was for the Las Vegas Raiders on the offensive side of the football in 2025.

Several factors contributed to the lack of output on that end, including confusing playcalling and personnel decisions from former offensive coordinator Chip Kelly, offensive line injuries, and inconsistent play from Geno Smith.

Dec 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) looks towards the sideline during the game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Teams cannot win without high-powered offenses, and the Raiders’ front office tandem of John Spytek and Tom Brady understood that better than anyone. That’s why they went out and hired Klint Kubiak to be their head coach after he won the Super Bowl with the Seattle Seahawks.

Several other moves from this Raiders front office indicate guaranteed offensive improvement. What were they?

John Spytek | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Here’s why the Raiders are sure to be better offensively in 2026.

Klint Kubiak’s Explosive Passing Game

Klint Kubiak | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

While the Seahawks were known for their ability to get after the quarterback, their high-powered passing attack was one of the biggest reasons why they hoisted a Lombardi Trophy last season.

Kubiak’s offense ranked eighth in the NFL in expected points added per pass and fourth in passing success rate and explosive pass rate. Despite only having one game-breaking receiver, Kubiak was able to get the most out of Sam Darnold and this passing attack.

Because of this well-insulated offensive scheme, the Raiders’ passing game should be able to keep itself above water and possibly even be dynamic. If the receivers can play to their potential, this offense should be much better than expected.

Kirk Cousins’ Floor

Kirk Cousins | DARRELL DRAIG HARRIS, ON SI

The veteran quarterback will be a better passer than anyone the Raiders have had in the last three or four years.

Cousins’ EPA per play wasn’t high in limited snaps for the Atlanta Falcons last season, but it was higher than Smith’s 2025, Aidan O’Connell and Gardner Minshew’s 2024, and Jimmy Garoppolo’s 2023. His 2024 and 2023 seasons were comfortably higher than theirs as well.

While he’s a bit older now, Cousins has recovered from multiple injuries, so he should operate well in the offensive scheme he is familiar with. Expect him to produce solid numbers for however long he starts.

Rick Dennison's Developmental Track Record

Oct 20, 2013; Kansas City, MO, USA; Houston Texans offensive coordinator Rick Dennison during the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs defeated the Texans 17-16. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

One of the best offensive line coaches in NFL history, Dennison has consistently developed solid offensive lines, which is a pivotal group for this team.

Dennison has been a part of four Super Bowl-winning teams throughout his career, including with Kubiak in Seattle last season and Super Bowl 50 with his father, Gary. He has also developed 18 Pro Bowlers and helped former Houston Texans star Arian Foster have an All-Pro season at running back.

The Raiders have some intriguing young talent and established stars, which is a perfect combination for Dennison to develop. His presence should elevate the offensive line and, by extension, the offense as a whole.