Why Raiders Should Consider Trading for Brian Thomas Jr.

The Las Vegas Raiders are now 3-3 after losing their third consecutive game to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, 33-30.

The loss stings more, considering the Raiders were six points away from being 5-1 heading into a big matchup against the reeling Los Angeles Rams. Las Vegas is showing that while they may be overachieving, they're still in the middle of a rebuild. In NFL roster rebuilds, you sometimes need to take a chance on an underperforming, yet gifted player who could become a major reward.

Sep 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek watches during the game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sunday showed the wide receiver group doesn't have a potential difference-maker, and it's hampering the offense (see: Week 5 vs. New England Patriots). I believe a move is necessary ahead of the trade deadline, which is why the Raiders and general manager John Spytek should consider acquiring Jacksonville Jaguars wideout Brian Thomas Jr.

Aggressive Move Might Be Necessary

Oct 18, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak looks on during the game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Credit goes to Spytek and head coach Klint Kubiak for their disciplined approach to this rebuild. Sometimes, though, you should take a risk, especially if the reward becomes enormous for your team. While I wouldn't call the Houston Texans a rebuilding franchise by any means, they traded for Marvin Harrison Jr. and a seventh-round pick to pair with CJ Stroud, and it paid off right away.

Brian Thomas Jr. feels like another pass-catcher who needs a breath of fresh air and a reset like Harrison is getting with the Texans. The Jaguars' explosive pass-catcher seems to be a one-year wonder after a phenomenal rookie season two years ago, but Thomas has been marred by injuries, inconsistency, and lackadaisical effort at times.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) signals a first down after a reception during the first quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Browns 34-10. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

However, a move for Thomas fits the Raiders' plan to build their team and evaluate the talent on their roster in the months and years to come. Thomas has a year left on his contract and the fifth-year option, giving Spytek and Kubiak two years to examine his fit in the culture and system.

Making the Case for Brian Thomas Jr.

NFL Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Thomas fits Kubiak's offense beautifully, and he has the makings of a true No. 1 wide receiver. The flashes have always been there as a vertical pass-catcher, and he is certainly capable of being a major threat on all three levels of the field. Yes, the Raiders may have Tre Tucker already on the roster, but I don't think he returns to Las Vegas in 2027 as a pending free agent.

The Raiders need a high-ceiling pass-catcher who can generate explosive plays. The offense is fifth in EPA per pass (+0.16), according to Next Gen Stats, and the addition of someone like Thomas could give Kubiak and the offense a chance to win shootouts this season.

Oct 18, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) warms up before the game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Trim-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This offense, led by veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins, star tight end Brock Bowers, Michael Mayer, Tucker, a healthy Ashton Jeanty, and Thomas, with Kubiak calling plays, could make the Raiders the most explosive offense in football down the stretch.

Realistically, I don't expect Spytek to make a move like this. He should, though. Trading for Thomas would signal they're serious about capitalizing on a potential open playoff window, if they find themselves in that position, while getting a closer look at an embattled pass-catcher with uber-talent to be a high-impact player for the Raiders.