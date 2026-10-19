Assessing Kirk Cousins' Performance in Raiders Loss Against Bills

The Las Vegas Raiders battled hard but ultimately fell to the Buffalo Bills 33-30 in Week 6.

It was a valiant effort, but this marks three straight losses for the Raiders, who are sitting at .500, with a matchup against the reeling Los Angeles Rams next Sunday. It was also an inspiring outing by quarterback Kirk Cousins , who wasn't always at his best, but dug Las Vegas out of a hole. At one point in the fourth quarter, the Raiders and Bills were tied 23-23. With that in mind, here is an assessment of Cousins' performance in the loss to one of the top Super Bowl contenders.

Cousins' Stat Line

Oct 18, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) throws in the second quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the Raiders forced into a pass-heavy game script, Cousins threw the ball a little over 40 times, completing 23-of-41 attempts for 313 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. His lone turnover of the day proved costly, as it led to seven points for the Bills. The 38-year-old quarterback has thrown an interception in four of six games this season. That trend has to slow down if Las Vegas wants to get out of this funk.

Completing 56.1 percent of his passes was a season-low for Cousins. Now on a three-game losing streak, the pressure is on the 15-year veteran to steady the ship. The next five weeks feel like a monumental stretch for this team, potentially affecting Cousins' standing as the starter.

Who Helped Cousins the Most?

Oct 18, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) catches a pass for a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Las Vegas' passing attack has been centered around similar faces. That was the case again on Sunday. The majority of the Raiders' air raid featured four pass catchers. Here's who stepped up for Cousins.

Tre Tucker: five receptions for 97 yards and two touchdowns

Michael Mayer: seven receptions for 95 yards

Brock Bowers: four receptions for 70 yards

Ashton Jeanty: four receptions for 36 yards

Oct 18, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) is unable to make a catch due to pass interference by Buffalo Bills cornerback Davison Igbinosun (21) in the first quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Trim-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tucker's two touchdown receptions came in the fourth quarter, including a 44-yard strike from Cousins, as the Raiders threw a last-gasp attempt to pull off the unforeseeable comeback. It was a peculiar game, as Bowers didn't record his first reception until the second half. Mayer was the focal point of the offense before Tucker's eruption. Meanwhile, Jeanty sprinkled in some production in the passing attack.

Overall, it was an up-and-down outing from the Raiders' offense, but they continue to battle and challenge the best teams in the league. It may feel like the sky is falling, but the foundational pieces are there for Las Vegas to bounce back in the coming weeks.