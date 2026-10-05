3 Overreactions to Raiders' Heartbreaking Week 4 Loss to Chiefs

The Las Vegas Raiders came up short against the mighty Kansas City Chiefs in a battle of early unbeatens, 30-27, in a game that came down to the final minutes, when costly mistakes and aggression led to big plays from Kansas City.

It is the first loss of the Klint Kubiak era, bringing the Raiders back down to Earth after their surprising 3-0 start to the regular season. Las Vegas presented plenty to like, but they still have much more to do after this defeat to Kansas City, which proved more experienced in late-game situations. Here are three overreactions from Sunday's home loss to the Chiefs.

Raiders Should Trade for Brian Thomas Jr. or Marvin Harrison Jr.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) celebrates a touchdown catch in the second quarter of the NFL Week 4 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Jacksonville Jaguars at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

I remain uninspired by the Las Vegas wide receiver corps. As gifted as Brock Bowers and Michael Mayer are (the Raiders' leading receivers on Sunday), Kubiak can't keep relying on the playmakers he currently bestows on the perimeter. It is time for John Spytek to seriously consider trading for either the Jacksonville Jaguars' Brian Thomas Jr. or the Arizona Cardinals' Marvin Harrison Jr.

Realistically, it is hard to imagine the Jaguars moving on from Thomas for what he brings to their offense, but Harrison could use a change of scenery, and the way he has played suggests he needs it. Another healthy trade candidate could be the Carolina Panthers' Xavier Legette, with his speed and vertical play ability.

Las Vegas Overachieved in First Four Weeks

Sep 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak speaks with media after the game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As great as the Raiders looked in the first three games, the Chiefs helped them settle into what we expected before the season began. Kubiak has shown to be an elite play-caller. However, the offense still needs better wideouts and more efficient running; it doesn't have a sound offensive line (yet), and the Raiders' defense is still inexperienced in the secondary and flawed in the interior.

It's okay to say Las Vegas overachieved. But Sunday was certainly a wake-up call for Kubiak's program.

The Run Defense Could Be an Issue

Oct 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker III (9) celebrates with tight ends Jake Briningstool (88) and Noah Gray (83) after scoring a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders during the fourth quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Maybe it was just Kenneth Walker III being arguably the best running back in the NFL over four weeks, the Chiefs' offensive line, or both. Still, that display from the Raiders' run defense (189 total rushing yards allowed) was hard to watch, especially Walker's late runs and the lack of discipline on the edge, whether Maxx Crosby was on the field or not.

The Raiders have to play the Chiefs again, but not until the final week of the season. They'll play plenty of talented running backs and stout offensive lines. They must have better run-fit integrity and gap discipline moving forward.