Raider Nation Fired Up After Crushing Loss Against Eagles

The Las Vegas Raiders entered Sunday 2-11 and were one of the worst teams in the NFL. They control their own destiny in terms of landing the first overall pick, and it'd be better for this team in the long term if they were to lose every game from here on out this season.

They were on the road against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 15 , in a week where there's finally a quarterback change for the Raiders. Geno Smith was out with an injury, which meant it was Kenny Pickett's time in the 31-0 loss.

The game began with the Raiders on defense, and the Eagles jumping out to an opening score drive. Eric Stoke's defense on AJ Brown was going to be crucial for them pulling off this upset win, but it won't be possible if he commits a 20-yard penalty on the opening drive of the game.

Terrible PI call wtf — DJ DAW (@YoungDeejDaw) December 14, 2025

Boy the eagles moving through us like milk move through a lactose intolerant stomach — Theraiderrundown (@raiderrundown4) December 14, 2025

Pickett checked in for his opening drive against his former team, and the excitement in Raider Nation was palpable. He had a good drive leading them downhill, with him attempting multiple intermediate throws, but he took two back-breaking sacks in the red zone, which resulted in them turning the ball over on downs.

Super Bowl winning quarterback Kenny Pickett time — Vick♠️ (@viixxterr) December 14, 2025

2 gloves time — Craven Moorehead (@GoCrazeMilky) December 14, 2025

On the Eagles' next drive, they were able to kick a field goal. Going up two scores on the Raiders in 2025 almost ensures the win, but Pickett had a chance to respond and keep the game close. He couldn't get anything going, and it led to back-to-back punts to close out the half.

Looks like we are keeping our draft position — 〽️ario (@Mario7o7) December 14, 2025

Fire Pete Carroll’s son who is the worst OL coach and evaluator ever in the history of football. — DJO (@djoraider) December 14, 2025

Kenny Pickett is a better QB option than Geno Smith. But no one can be successful behind this Oline. They can't run the ball. Can't pass protect. #Raiders — Topher_All_Over (@OverTopher) December 14, 2025

To open the second half, the Raiders started with the ball on offense, and they did the one thing they couldn't do. Pickett forced a throw to Brock Bowers, and it went straight into a defender's chest. The Raiders' grace for their younger quarterback has already expired.

Starting to question how much chip was actually at fault — Raivibo (@Raivib0) December 14, 2025

Could he not throw every ball in the dirt — Aaron Davis (@ADavis4me) December 14, 2025

Pickett interception right in Bauns chest. I don’t blame the Raider fans for thinking he was decent after watching 13 games of Geno but this is who he is — Will 🏴‍☠️ (@RaideriLLWill) December 14, 2025

After throwing that interception, Pickett could never get a rhythm going in the passing game. Their drives stalled out and always resulted in punts. The Eagles just continued ballooning their lead with points until Nick Sirianni decided to pull Jalen Hurts from the game.

Raider Nation cannot stand another scoreless performance, and they are fed up with the Raiders' coaching staff. This fanbase is restless, and it's clear that change is needed in this organization.

Pete Carroll has to be fired. i tried to give him the benefit of the doubt early on because of the talent gap. but his fingerprints are all over this team and scheme. the blame falls on him. — bby glo (@glok1dd) December 14, 2025

Is this it for Pete? I didn’t think he’d be fired during the season but after today it might just happen.. — T (@tcann34) December 14, 2025

Soft coverage, guys out of position, and lack of tackling effort.



Can't see how a second year with Pete Carroll changes anything. His message and philosophy is like his gum. Old and stale. pic.twitter.com/kWUX41uzui — DJ (@Just_Another_DJ) December 14, 2025

The Raiders lost to the Eagles, dropping them to 2-12. They kept the pace for the first overall pick, but the manner in which they lost was so uninspiring. Pete Carroll is clearly the problem, and they need to fix it.

