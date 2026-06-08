Why This Raider Has Most To Prove in 2026

HENDERSON, Nev.—The Las Vegas Raiders' rebuilding locomotive is steamrolling ahead, fueled by genuine hope and tangible optimism for the future.

The 2025 collapse of the Silver and Black can go from heartbreaking and disappointing to foundational and beneficial real quick in 2026, and the signs are all positive.

The rebuild of the Raiders is an epic task of over two decades of backtracking, but that doesn’t mean it can’t or won’t get done.

Las Vegas Raiders Michael Mayer | | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

The legendary franchise has an iconic fan base, and they are ready and can see the signs that blind hope is not necessary, as there are real things to be excited about.

Under the Microscope

The entire organization, from the ownership team to the janitors, has come under the microscope in the quest to upgrade the organization and improve all aspects of a franchise that, for decades, has declared “Commitment to Excellence,” while the product has looked more like a commitment to mediocrity.

Las Vegas Raiders TE Michael Mayer | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

GM John Spytek and coach Klint Kubiak are not part of that camp, and both men, known for the demands they place on themselves, will be transferring that to everyone in the organization.

Most To Prove

No one on the roster has more raw natural talent and more to prove than Michael Mayer.

Darrell Craig Harris, ON SI

The pride of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Mayer was the top tight end in the 2023 NFL Draft according to multiple teams, including the Raiders.

The Silver and Black traded up to the top of the second round to nab him.

Cheers erupted in the war room of the team’s Henderson headquarters as they felt they had just made the steal of the selection process.

Las Vegas Raiders TE Michael Mayer | Darrell Craig Harris, Sports Illustrated

He battled injury in 2023, missing three games entirely, but being impacted throughout. Reasonable people do not hold rookies to immense expectations, so the Raiders quickly turned the page.

In 2024, the numbers were not impressive, and the talented youngster missed six games for personal reasons.

Entering the 2025 season, expectations were high. The organization's dysfunction and the woeful offense were ridiculous. None of that was on Mayer.

Las Vegas Raiders Tight End Michael Mayer | Darrell Craig Harris, Sparts Illustrated

However, he still only managed to play in 13 games, snag 35 receptions for 328 yards, and one touchdown.

Not very impressive, nor what was expected.

One Raider coach, when talking to me about Mayer before the season, said, “He will have a Pro Bowl-type season.”

2026 Is a Prove-It Year

NFL teams liked Mayer a lot in 2023, and one even told me that the Raiders “stole him” at the NFL Draft.

But in the NFL, potential only lasts so long. This is year four for the terrific young man, and he has something to prove.

I reached out to two NFL executives I knew had tremendous regard for Mayer when he came out of college and asked for their assessment of where he is now.

Las Vegas Raiders Thomas Harper, Brock Bowers, and Michael Mayer | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

“I certainly don’t watch him every day, or even close, but when I look at what he has done, I think the word would be underwhelming. I think you could make a good case that it was the organization, but he won’t have that argument with Klint [Kubiak] and a legitimate QB in Kirk [Cousins]. Hell, even the rook [rookie] [Fernando] Mendoza is better than any other QB he has had.”

Another said, “If he doesn’t do much, he will get another shot, but he will be leaving a ton of money on the table. He is tailor-made for Kubiak’s system, and he should have a gigantic 2026.”

Next Step

Mayer has to stay healthy and reap the benefits of playing next to the NFL’s best tight end in Brock Bowers. One member of the organization said it best: "Scottie Pippen made the NBA Hall of Fame and has just as many rings as Michael Jordan, and everybody being focused on Bowers should allow Mayer to eat a lot.”

Las Vegas Raiders TE Michael Mayer | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

With attention to staying healthy, being stout on the line of scrimmage, focus on timing and routes, and investment, Michael Mayer may have the most to prove, and the Silver and Black expect him to do it.

No one is rooting against him, and neither should you.

Watch Our Entire Podcast on Michael Mayer