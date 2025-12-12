Why the Unknown Is Better for the Raiders vs. Eagles

The Las Vegas Raiders will be starting their seventh quarterback in the past three seasons when Kenny Pickett starts for them under center on Sunday. Pickett will face his former team, the Philadelphia Eagles, as he looks to help the Raiders end their second losing streak of the season.

Where Pickett Stands

The Raiders have had some of the worst quarterback play in the league this season and over the past few seasons. They hope Pickett can turn things around for them on Sunday, as a change of pace could help them win a game before the end of the season.

Garrett Podell of CBS Sports ranked every quarterback in the National Football League heading into Week 15. He did not rank Raiders quarterback Geno Smith, as he will be out with an injury this week. However, Poddell did rank Pickett ahead of his first start with the Raiders , against his former team.

"Kenny Pickett joins these rankings for the first time after Geno Smith suffered a right shoulder injury in the Las Vegas Raiders' 24-17 home loss against the Denver Broncos," Podell said.

"Pickett entered the game in the fourth quarter and completed 8 of his 11 throws for 97 yards and a touchdown -- from 25 yards out. Pete Carroll said Smith's shoulder "locked up" but that he avoided serious injury. Carroll should start Pickett going forward."

Earlier in the week, Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll noted Pickett's preparation is one of his best traits. That will undoubtedly come in handy as the Raiders are set to face Pickett's former team. Las Vegas' offense is set to face arguably its most significant challenge of the season.

"I love the way he prepares and practices. He looked very good in the game the other night. We saw he did some really nice things, big plays, and escaped a little bit, got a little bit of running in. All of that looked really good. So, if he gets the chance to go, that was a good lead in for it,” Carroll said.

Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) takes the field prior to a game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Carroll also noted that he is still unsure about Smith's status following Sunday's game against the Eagles. Las Vegas will have only three games remaining and will likely still be in the running for the No. 1 pick in the draft. Smith's return will be a significant issue for the Raiders to monitor.

"It's going to all depend on how he responds to the treatment, and they're doing an elaborate process here to get him right and make sure that he's okay. We don't have any indicators yet, so I can't tell you. I always want our guys to get back as soon as possible, and I know, as a competitor, he wants to get back out there as soon as he can. And he will. He'll do that," Carroll said.

