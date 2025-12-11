Analyzing What Raiders' Kenny Pickett Brings to the Table

The Las Vegas Raiders will be without quarterback Geno Smith, who will miss Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles due to injury. Through Week 14, Smith is still tied for the most interceptions of any quarterback in the league. His struggles are a testament to how the season has gone.

Smith's struggles are not entirely his fault, but he did have areas he needed to improve. Primarily, Smith was unable to play behind a porous offensive line, but also showed an inability or unwillingness to use his mobility to escape pressure enough. Backup quarterback Kenny Pickett can do so.

Watch Kenny Pickett discuss below

Pickett replaced Smith late in the Raiders ' loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday. Pickett led the Raiders on two scoring drives that totaled 10 points. That was the most points the Raiders have scored in a quarter since Week 9. For perspective, the Raiders average 15 points per game.

Las Vegas' offense seemed to run smoother with Pickett under center, although the game was all but out of hand by the time he got in. Still, there was enough from Pickett's brief sample size of work on Sunday to warrant intruigue as Pickett prepares to face his former team on Sunday.

On Thursday, Raiders Interim Offensive Coordinator Greg Olson explained what Pickett does well and how he can help the offense. The Raiders hope a change of pace at quarterback can spark their struggling offense.

"Well, really, he's shown mobility. Even in college, he did a lot of things there with his legs. So, he gives us that part of his game, maybe, not that Geno [Smith] isn't mobile, but the ability to escape and run and create and do some of those things,” Olson said..

Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) leaves the field following a game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

“So, that's what we saw, obviously, Sunday, and we expect that going forward, and that's part of his game and part of who he was as a player when he came out of college."

Olson noted a few positives about Pickett in his brief playing time against the Broncos on Sunday.

"Positives. He had, I think, six or seven completions in a row down the stretch. He managed it in a very difficult situation. He had two two-minute situations and scored 10 points. So, it was good to see,” Olson said.

“He's had some rapport, obviously, with Shed [Shedrick Jackson] running the show team and the scout team in practice over the last six months. He's got a lot of work with Shed, so that was good to see those two connect. He's just done a good job and just stayed involved."

Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kenny Pickett (15) reacts with wide receiver Shedrick Jackson (4) as the pair connected for a touchdown against the Denver Broncos during the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

