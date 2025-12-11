Raiders' Carroll Confirms Only 1 Thing Will Determine Smith's Return

As the Las Vegas Raiders prepare to face the Philadelphia Eagles, it is more than evident that these two teams and organizations could not be further apart at the moment. The Eagles are what the Raiders strive to be like, but have a long way to go before reaching it.

Las Vegas has lost seven consecutive games and 11 of its last 12. The Eagles have lost three straight games, but they are playing a Raiders team that should help them snap that streak on Sunday. Still, the Raiders have plenty to look forward to when they hit the road to the East Coast this weekend.

Smith's Return

The Raiders ' season was impacted by yet another injury when quarterback Geno Smith was injured against the Denver Broncos. Smith's injury has sidelined him for one game, but there are three more games that remain after the Raiders' matchup against the Eagles on Sunday.

Las Vegas will move forward with Pickett on Sunday, but may have a tough decision to make after. On Wednesday, Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll elaborated on what it will take for Smith to return to the field for the rest of the season after the Raiders learn more about his injury.

"It's going to all depend on how he responds to the treatment, and they're doing an elaborate process here to get him right and make sure that he's okay. And we won't know until we get through that. We don't have any indicators yet, so I can't tell you," Carroll said.

"Am I concerned about him? I always want our guys to get back as soon as possible, and I know, as a competitor, he wants to get back out there as soon as he can possibly get there. And he will. He'll do that."

When asked if health would be the only determining factor of when Smith would return, Carroll confirmed as much, simply stating "yes," in response. This is interesting as, Pickett could very well have a productive game against his former team on Sunday.

Even if the Raiders lose, Pickett could look better on the field than Smith has, which would raise legitimate questions about Smith's return. There may only be a few games left in the season, but the Raiders would be wise to see what they have in Pickett; they have 13 games of information on Smith.

Pickett may or may not lead the Raiders to a win on Sunday. However, if he looks more comfortable in one game than Smith did the entire season, further questions will arise for Carroll.

