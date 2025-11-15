How the Raiders Will Address 1 Critical Issue on MNF
The Las Vegas Raiders are still figuring things out on offense.
Raiders Must Move On
The National Football League is all about the next man up mentality when players go down with injuries. Although it sounds good, the truth is most teams are not equipped to lose their best players without missing a beat. The Raiders certainly are not.
Las Vegas lost Kolton Miller earlier in the season and Jackson Powers-Johnson shortly after. Although Powers-Johnson returned, he was placed on injured reseverd after suffering another injury in Week 10. Las Vegas will look to replace Powers-Johnson with several players.
Heading into Week 11, Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll noted that veteran offensive lineman Alex Cappa could potentially replave Powers-Johnson.
"Well, we know we can do that because Alex [Cappa] has played for us, and we know we can do that. We are going to have guys competing at the spot. We're trying to give guys an opportunity to show what they can do, make sure we're making a good decision. We feel secure that Alex could play that,” Carroll said.
Raiders Offensive Coordinator Chip Kelly elaborated a bit more on the possibilities along the Raiders' offensive line on Monday night. Las Vegas' offense will have a tall task on its hands.
"Yeah, Caleb [Rogers] is in the mix. I don't think Pete [Carroll] or anybody here has made a final decision on that. I think there's a combination of Caleb; Willy Putnam played in the game for us because he was up, so Putt is involved in that mix, and then Atonio Mafi, who’s on our practice squad, is involved in that,” Kelly said.
“So, you've got Cappa, you've got Will, and you've got Caleb, and you've got Atonio. And then we've got today – because today is really like a Thursday for us, so we still have two full practices, Thursday practice, Friday practice. In our minds, I know it's Friday-Saturday, someone told us that today, but those two practices, and then I think they’ll make a final determination on what direction they're going go."
"Caleb [Rogers] is doing a good job. It goes back to the question earlier is that transition for all those guys, Caleb and Charles [Grant] are the same thing. Caleb came from a Texas Tech air raid type offense, and they scored a lot of points, did a lot of really good things. And then Charles is another one who came from William & Mary, so he's coming from an FCS level. But both those guys are doing a really good job in their development.
