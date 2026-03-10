Winners, Losers from Raiders' Wild First Day of Free Agency

The Las Vegas Raiders won the first day of free agency, with quality additions at fair prices. After fielding one of the worst rosters in the National Football League, the Raiders took a step forward as soon as the legal tampering period arrived.

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Winners, Losers

Las Vegas set the pace for free agency. It will be hard for most teams to keep up, as the Raiders still have money to spend. Las Vegas made a statement heard around the league.

Below are the winners and losers from a memorable day in Raiders ' history.

Winner: Raiders' Offensive Line

The Raiders' offensive line filled a massive void by handing veteran center Tyler Linderbaum a pile of cash, completely resetting the market for centers. Not only did they reset it, but they also did so significantly. It was worth it, as they effectively addressed both center and guard positions.

They still need to find a guard for the left side, whether that is Dylan Parham or someone else. However, Las Vegas' offensive line has quickly improved.

Sep 14, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens center Tyler Linderbaum (64) before the game against the Cleveland Browns at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images | Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

Winner: Raiders DC Rob Leonard/ Raiders Defense

The Raiders' switch to a 3-4 meant there was no way they were not going to put a lot of focus on their group of linebackers. This is in addition to the fact that their current top three linebackers are set to become free agents. Las Vegas' need for multiple, talented linebackers was dire.

They quickly made the position less of a need by signing Nakobe Dean and Quay Walker, former college teammates and two of the best linebackers on the market. Las Vegas still needs additional depth at the position but Rob Leonard should have a field day with Dean and Walker.

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive line coach Rob Leonard with defensive end Jahfari Harvey (91) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Winner: Raiders RB Ashton Jeanty

Jeanty broke the Raiders' rookie record for most scrimmage yards while playing behind arguably the worst offensive line in football. The addition of Linderbaum will directly impact Ashton Jeanty. More importantly, Linderbaum, and the other additions to the offensive line that are on the way help Jeanty.

The addition of Jalen Nailor and other wide receivers should keep defenses more honest and less likely to dedicate their entire game plan to stopping Jeanty. The moves the Raiders have made so far should excite Jeanty more than anyone else, as he has even more help on the way.

Dec 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) enters the field before the game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Winner: Raiders GM John Spytek

Spytek made it clear at the beginning of the offseason that he and the Raiders front office were determined to fix things. No amount of offseason signings can guarantee success, but in less than 24 hours of free agency, Spytek made significant moves to fix several of the Raiders' biggest needs.

No team spent more than the Raiders on day one of free agency, and the Raiders still have more money available than any other team in the league. They also still have four first-round picks in the next two drafts. Spytek has already done a better job than several of the Raiders' previous GMs.