This Raiders’ Worst-Case Scenario Is No Longer a Hypothetical
Throughout the dog days of Organized Team Activities, and training camp, it was clear that the Las Vegas Raiders lacked depth at certain position group. One of those position groups was the offensive line. This was very evident and universally agreed upon.
The Raiders spent training camp rotating offensive linemen in preparation for the season. Las Vegas' starting five line to start the season was Kolton Miller, Dylan Parham, Jordan Meredith, Jackson Powers-Johnson, and D.J. Glaze. The group was expected to be serviceable.
Bad Line Play
Once the preseason started, the Raiders settled in on that starting five and stuck to it. While position placement is debatable, Las Vegas' starting five were by far the team's best five offensive linemen. Therein lies the problem for the Raiders. Their reserve offensive line was far from impressive.
Yet, their starters, who were the best linemen on the team, struggled mightily. One could only imagine how the reserves would fare. Early in the season, the Raiders were not in a position to sustain an injury and they are not now. Still, it seems the hits keep coming for the unit.
Las Vegas' starting line played together for one game. Powers-Johnson missed Week 2 and did not play a snap in Week 3. Miller was essentially lost for the season in Week 4. Parham and Powers-Johnson were hurt in Week 10. These are injuries this roster cannot sustain.
The Raiders' offensive line struggled at and near full strength, injuries have only made matters worse for Chip Kelly and the Raiders' offense. Zolton Buday of Pro Football Focus ranked every offensive line in the National Football League. Las Vegas' line ranked second-to-last in the league.
"Las Vegas' offensive line faltered in Week 10 in the loss to Denver. Across 35 passing attempts, the front gave up 18 pressures, including five sacks, and recorded a 67.1 PFF pass-blocking efficiency rating, which ranked second to last in the league," Buday said.
"The Raiders lost their best remaining offensive lineman for weeks in Jackson Powers-Johnson. The second-year guard exited the game after just 21 snaps. He was replaced by Alex Cappa, who earned a 55.4 PFF overall grade."
The Raiders could not afford one injury to the offensive line; they have now had several. Those injuries have made life difficult for Kelly and Geno Smith. However, it has given the Raiders a chance to develop younger players such as Caleb Rogers.
Las Vegas' offensive line has to turn things around, or the struggles will continue.
