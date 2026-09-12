Raiders Young Talent Set To Make Debut in Big Way

The Las Vegas Raiders have had no shortage of issues over the past few seasons. Few issues have plagued them more than a lack of talent on their roster. Overall, Las Vegas has routinely rolled out one of the least talented rosters in the league in recent years.

The talent gap between the Raiders and most opponents has been significant, regardless of how good the other team was. Last season reminded them repeatedly how far they have to go to build a consistently competitive football team.

New-Look Raiders

The Raiders' front office spent the offseason addressing that very issue. General manager John Spytek was aggressive in free agency, adding some of the best talent available in the market at positions of need. In just a few quick but significant moves, Spytek began flipping the roster.

Las Vegas entered the offseason with glaring holes at several positions. Those holes were a major reason the Raiders have lost nearly 30 games over the past two seasons. Although holes remain, they addressed many of them ahead of the 2026 season.

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek reacts during the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Spytek Going To Work

In just two offseasons under Spytek, the Raiders have quickly improved a roster that ranked near the bottom of the league. The additions of Tyler Linderbaum, Quay Walker, Nakobe Dean, and others are expected to help the Raiders enter what they hope will be an era with more wins.

The veterans added in free agency were just a part of the equation. Las Vegas has also added nearly 20 players in the past two drafts whom they expect to become significant contributors moving forward. Spytek recently explained the logic behind his approach to building the roster.

“I don't think that they're my guys, I think they're our guys. This is a collective effort by so many people in this building to bring the right kind of person in. I count on this guy and everybody upstairs, second floor, the first floor. I think that we have a plan in place. We were very intentional about it; we know what we're looking for," Spytek said shortly after announcing the team's initial 53-man roster.

“We know what we will not compromise on. We know the standard that we have to uphold. That requirement is due every day. We have to remind ourselves of the guys that we will take, the guys that we won't take, and we are committed to building this the right way with the right people, so that when we do have success, we can we can sustain it, and it requires the right kind of people."

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) practices during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Their Week 1 matchup against the Miami Dolphins will be the best look yet at the 2026 Raiders , as they have wrapped up all of their preparation ahead of the game. Soon, it will become clear which of the Raiders' moves worked and which ones didn't.

The first week of the season always brings unknowns for every team across the league. However, Sunday will bring more unknowns than usual for a Raiders team that has undergone significant changes across its roster and coaching staff.

Time will tell how Las Vegas' offseason moves will pan out. However, a winnable home opener against a Dolphins team with a decent number of new parts is a fair early-season measuring stick for the rebuilding Raiders. It is a long season, but Week 1 will be telling.

The Raiders will be without Brock Bowers, and it remains to be seen how healthy Ashton Jeanty is. Only so much can be taken from the first game of the season. Still, the Raiders made new moves at other positions on the field. Just about all of those players will play on Sunday.

Aug 27, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak calls a play against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Trim-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One fewer preseason game than in years past makes Week 1 essentially the fourth game of the preseason. Every team in the league is still figuring things out. However, the Raiders must start strong this season.

Las Vegas' front office and coaching staff hope their new wave of talent will be the difference-maker on Sunday against the Dolphins and moving forward under Kubiak.