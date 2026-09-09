Grading Every Major Roster Decision Made by Raiders

The new and improved Las Vegas Raiders are ready for the upcoming season. It will be defined by the laundry list of moves they made in the weeks leading up to their season opener.

Below are grades for the Raiders' most significant moves this offseason.

Signing Kirk Cousins

On paper, the addition of Cousins was nothing to write home about. Still, the Raiders did not add Cousins to the roster , thinking he would take them on a Super Bowl run this season. On paper, the move was not a big deal, but it is a huge deal for the reasons Las Vegas signed him.

The Raiders needed a signal-caller to help Kubiak transition to the head coach, while buying time for their quarterback of the future. With this in mind, Cousins' addition is better than it may seem.

Grade: C+

Jun 9, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) catches the ball during minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Adding Quay Walker/Nakobe Dean

Both of these players are an upgrade at their respective positions over what Las Vegas had at the position last season. Although they are uniquely talented, people will always view the moves in tandem for obvious reasons.

Dean's injury history is naturally a concern, as is finding the most efficient way to use Walker while not overusing him. Assuming they stay healthy, both moves should work wonders for the Raiders' defense.

Walker Grade: A

Dean Grade: B

Aug 20, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65) during the game against the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Adding Tyler Linderbaum

Training camp and the preseason made it clear that adding Linderbaum would help the Raiders in more ways than one. Adding the veteran offensive lineman solidifies a significant piece of the puzzle for Las Vegas as they move into the future under Kubiak.

Linderbaum was one of the top free agents available this offseason. His addition was not only one of Las Vegas' most significant moves of the offseason, but it was also one of the biggest signings any team made in free agency this offseason. Linderbaum has upgraded the line, but the unit needs more.

“We have a long way to go. Certainly, we're excited with Tyler Linderbaum, and what he's brought to that room from a leadership standpoint, a professional standpoint, but also a play standpoint," John Spytek said.

“And like every position group, we're just looking for constant improvement and embracing the coaching and understanding a new scheme. That's hard for those guys to understand another new scheme."

Grade: A

Aug 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) against the Arizona Cardinals in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Drafting Treydan Stukes

With Stukes slated to start the season, the Raiders are already set to maximize the value they found in the rookie defensive back. It was rightfully assumed that Stukes, while talented, was drafted to take over for veteran safety Isaiah Pola-Mao after this season, should Pola-Mao leave in free agency.

However, as the Raiders enter their Week 1 matchup against the Miami Dolphins, Las Vegas has Stukes starting at safety over Pola-Mao. Stukes has yet to play a single down in the regular season. He has to prove himself over the next 18 weeks, but so far, he has been a solid addition.

Grade: B/TBD

Drafting Fernando Mendoza

The Raiders entered the offseason with the No. 1 overall pick in the draft, a desperate need for a quarterback to lead them into the future, and the reigning Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback waiting for them. Mendoza to Las Vegas was all but a formality, as he fit the team's single-biggest need.

Mendoza saw action in the preseason, giving glimpses of what the future holds for him and the Raiders. Yet, he also showed room for improvement. Overall, the Raiders selecting anyone else would have been a head-scratching move. So far, Las Vegas' front office likes what they have seen.

Aug 27, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) rolls out of the pocket against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Trim-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“There's not much of what he does or is about that we couldn't anticipate or really have known. I think he's shown us what we learned about him and the information we gathered on him in the pre-draft process. He's a tireless worker,” Spytek said.

“He loves football. He loves his teammates. He's energetic on the field. He's self-critical. He's self-aware. He's very accurate. His time is coming, but he's got to earn it every day, and he knows that. I think we're all very pleased with the person and his work ethic and his commitment to being a great quarterback."

Grade: A/TBD