Inside the Collapse of Confidence in the Raiders

There are several distinctions between a spunky NFL underdog and a true bottom-feeder. To be a viable Cinderella pick, a team must have a great attitude, one that can lead them to win in the margins through pure effort and energy.

Having some wildcard tricks up their sleeve can also help an underdog pull off upsets, such as great special teams play, whether that's punt- and kick-returning or a lethal field goal kicker.

Having a few explosive playmakers on the roster is also a huge boon. Football is the ultimate team sport, but individual talents can decide a game with a handful of swing plays.

The Las Vegas Raiders don't have much of that, which is why they're 2-12 so far this season. They were expected to be dangerous dark horses this year, but they haven't really brought any of the elements that would make them one against competitive opponents.

Can the Raiders finally play spoiler?



The Las Vegas Raiders have been the perfect "get-right" matchup for NFL opponents all season. In their last outing, they allowed the Philadelphia Eagles to end their three-game losing streak in a 31-0 blowout.

The Chicago Bears, Indianapolis Colts, Kansas City Chiefs, Jacksonville Jaguars, Dallas Cowboys, and Los Angeles Chargers have all used their matchups with Las Vegas to bounce back from losses or start turning their seasons around.

In Week 16, the Raiders have another chance to play spoiler. They take on the Houston Texans, who are riding high right now after six straight victories.

They have a decently soft schedule to end their campaign, taking on Las Vegas, the Los Angeles Chargers, and the Indianapolis Colts in their last three. Losing any of those would put their playoff hopes in danger, though, and effectively kill their chances of winning the AFC South division.

Raiders @ Texans



Worst Offense vs Best defense



LV Offense HOU Defense

32nd Pts/gm 1st

32nd Yds/gm 1st

31st 1st dn/gm 1st

31st sack/pass att 6th

T-31st T.O.P. 3rd

30th int rate 3rd — JaysonBraddock (@JaysonBraddock) December 16, 2025

The Raiders don't have much to play for anymore this year, aside from pride and momentum going into an offseason when tough decisions will need to be made. Getting a marquee victory in Week 16 against arguably the hottest team in the NFL would drastically change the perception of Las Vegas.

FanDuel and its bettors aren't expecting the Raiders to put up much of a fight against the Texans. They have Las Vegas as 14.5-point underdogs on the spread and listed at a whopping +750 on the moneyline. Covering the spread would be encouraging. Pulling off the upset outright would be momentous.

