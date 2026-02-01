Further Insight into Tom Brady's Role with the Raiders Revealed

The Las Vegas Raiders are depending on minority owner Tom Brady and general manager John Spytek to turn things around after a rough 3-14 2025 campaign. The Raiders are on the verge of selecting their head coach and likely, their quarterback of the future, Fernando Mendoza.

Examining Brady's Role

The Raiders ' are expected to see much more of Brady this season, whether publicly or around the team's headquarters. While it remains to be seen what that will look like for the ever-busy Brady, it is evident he knows the Raiders need more of his presence moving forward.

Brady was not in Las Vegas much this season, as his broadcasting duties undoubtedly must be met as well. As he learns to navigate the logistics of his unprecedented dual role as a minority owner and broadcaster, Raiders running back Raheem Mostert noted Brady's absence this season.

Oct 5, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Former NFL quarterback Tom Brady, lead game analyst with FOX, on the field prior to the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Washington Commanders at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

"He was not as much involved as you would think, but I think that, for him being a first-time part-owner of the organization, he just wanted to see how it goes," Mostert said. "He wanted to see what it feels like to be in that role, in a position that he could really be effective and also be in a spotlight where he's just trying to see how everything maneuvers," Mostert said.

"It's just like you owning a business, right? You don't know necessarily the ins and outs until you get into it, right? And for him, he was into it, but now, I feel like this next year, he's really going to take his time and really put his expertise on the table and be like, 'Hey, look, this is what we need to do.'"

Apr 25, 2025; Henderson, NV, USA; (L-R) Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek during a news conference introducing Ashton Jeanty as the first round draft pick in the 2025 NFL Draft at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Brady and Spytek will need to work even more closely than they did last season. At the start of the offseason, Spytek shed light on his relationship with Brady.

Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Tom Brady signs autographs before the 2026 NFC Championship Game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Los Angeles Rams at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

"I have a great relationship with Tom [Brady]. We're in constant communication daily, and whether he's in the building or not, our conversations are very much similar. So, I always love seeing him, he's somebody I've learned a lot from every time I've had a chance to sit in a room with him, but we've had a lot of great phone conversations as well,” Spytek said.

“We see football similar. We don't see it the same. We have plenty of discussions and disagreements, and I'm not afraid to tell him that. I think that's kind of why he likes me. But I do believe that we see things similar, and we've both had a lot of success seeing it that way, and I think we know what we're after, and it's up to us now to go find it."

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek reacts during the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Follow us on: X/Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @EZTrez_SI ,and IG @HondoSr . We also invite you to visit our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE. There, you can discuss what you think the Raiders can learn from the teams in the Super Bowl.

Have every Raiders story straight to your email with the latest news. Our newsletter is completely FREE. We will not spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.