What One Potential Fix at QB Could Look Like For Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders have not had the season that they wanted to in 2025. They are now in the back of the pack as they have once again not been able to get things going in the right direction. The Raiders have not shown that they can win games, and that has been the problem for a long time now for this franchise.
Sitting with a 2-7 record as they get ready for Week 11 of the 2025 NFL season was not what they wanted. Now, many have turned the page and are looking forward to the offseason.
The Raiders have not been good on the offensive side of the ball once again. They just cannot get it right at the quarterback position. That has been the one position that has haunted the team for some time now. The Silver and Black brought in veteran quarterback Geno Smith this offseason via trade, but that still has not been the answer for the Raiders. The offense has looked worse than a season ago, and Smith has underperformed all season.
Latest Raiders 2026 Mock Draft
That has left many fans and Raider Nation looking forward already to the 2026 NFL Draft. The Raiders are going to have to have another good draft to get more talented players to see if they can help turn things around. One position the Raiders are likely to take early in the 2026 Draft is a quarterback.
Jacob Infante of Pro Football Network gave the latest quarterback pick for the Silver and Black.
6) Las Vegas Raiders
Dante Moore, QB, Oregon
"The Geno Smith experiment isn’t working as well as the Las Vegas Raiders had likely hoped. His turnover-prone ways and massive contract mean they could look for an eventual replacement if they pick high enough in this year’s draft."
There’s no guarantee that Dante Moore will declare in 2026, seeing as though he has another year of eligibility and is in just his first full year as a starter. But he’s off to a tremendous start this season, demonstrating a live arm with good anticipation and above-average athleticism for the quarterback position."
