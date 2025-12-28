Why Raiders Must Keep It Simple in the 2026 NFL Draft

The Las Vegas Raiders are one of two teams that have the highest chance to land the first overall pick in the upcoming draft. Their Week 17 matchup will determine who gets it, and the potential landing place of Fernando Mendoza.

Their game against the New York Giants will shape the next half-decade for the Raiders, as the first overall pick would go a long way in revamping this franchise. Regardless if they win or lose on Sunday, the Raiders remain one of the most intriguing teams when it comes to thinking about the 2026 NFL Draft.

2026 NFL Mock Draft

Nov 30, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) practices before the game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

FOX Sports put out a 2026 NFL mock draft before the events of Week 17, where they predict the Raiders will take quarterback Dante Moore with the second overall pick. This is a very common pairing as the Raiders are in dire need of a quarterback, but is this necessarily the right choice for the Raiders at this moment?

"Moore can escape the pocket, but he's still an extremely accurate passer with a completion rate of 72.4% on the year. The Oregon Duck is one of three Power 4 quarterbacks to have completed over 70% of his passes, been responsible for 30 or more TDs, thrown for over 3,000 yards, and have less than 10 interceptions. The other two were Julian Sayin and Diego Pavia, both Heisman finalists".

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore throws a pass before the game as the Oregon Ducks host the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Nov. 14, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Raiders want to avoid making the same mistake they made in last year's draft. I'm not saying that drafting Ashton Jeanty was a mistake, but the Raiders had convinced themselves they were a head coach and playmaker away from being a competitive team.

It's clear that this team's problems run deeper than a running back, and the Raiders have to look at themselves in the mirror and ask themselves if a quarterback can uplift this team past the depths of mediocrity they've found themselves in.

Dec 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) looks towards the sideline during the game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Taking a quarterback that high in the draft creates pressure on an organization. Behind the current iteration of its offensive line, could Moore really thrive in his rookie season? I don't think so. It may not be what Raider Nation wants to hear, but a rookie quarterback won't save this team.

Honestly, I'd like to see the Raiders trade down from their high pick and select an offensive lineman this year, and stock up on draft picks for next season. They still have to pay Geno Smith his contract. Why not ride it out one more season and improve their team around the edges to give their rookie quarterback the best chance at succeeding?

