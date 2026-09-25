Why Kubiak’s Raiders Offense Critics Are Missing the Point

HENDERSON, Nev.—The Las Vegas Raiders (2-0) head to the Big Easy this week to take on the New Orleans Saints (1-1) with another chance to clearly delineate between themselves and the Silver and Black of old.

For the past several seasons, this game was a loss.

Klint Kubiak | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Not this year.

The Raiders staff has this organization on course, zeroed in on the target, with their eyes squarely focused on a win.

Still, a narrative has emerged this week that baffles me and many around the NFL, as the national media searches for any opportunity to create drama where none exists among those who aren't football-ignorant.

Klint Kubiak | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

The Backstory

In a Week 1 win over the Miami Dolphins, the Raiders were heavily criticized by those who have no clue about football or how to break it down and watch it, because Kirk Cousins only threw the ball downfield (ten or more yards) seven times. He completed one of them despite having no true WR1 or superstar TE, Brock Bowers.

Klint Kubiak | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Wanting to fuel a non-existent QB controversy with the rookie No. 1 overall pick that NFL executives loved in the NFL Draft, Fernando Mendoza, and the criticism to those who know football was purely preposterous and ignored the Miami defense scheme.

The Criticism

In a Week Two upset of the Los Angeles Chargers, Klint Kubiak’s offense ran the ball 29 times for 57 yards for an average of 1.97 yards per carry.

Klint Kubiak | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Is that great success? Not on paper, but when you actually analyze the game before opening your laptop to have a hot take, you see the backstory this week.

The Raiders and the alleged “Dead Arm” of Cousins punished the Chargers deep.

Klint Kubiak | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Despite five drops and an interception in which Cousins was asked to throw the football before the WR made his cut, and the WR tripped, making the interception a fluke with no blame on Cousins or Tre Tucker, the Raiders owned the downfield aerial attack.

Like the Dolphins, a much better Chargers defense sold out to stop the run (they did) and refused to allow the Silver and Black to attack them in the intermediate area of the field aerially, being that 0-10 yard window.

Klint Kubiak | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

By sticking with the run, Kubiak forced the Chargers to keep the deep part of the field open for attack.

Kubiak isn’t interested in beauty pageants. He is interested in wins.

Klint Kubiak | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

While some were desperately chasing likes and followers on social media like a 13-year-old with a new outfit, they quickly went after the Raiders' rookie coach, but he calmly dismissed their ignorance of the game of football. He proceeded to Week Three with a 2-0 record.

Despite that, he tried to educate the ignorant.

Kubiak: In His Own Words

He made it clear that the goal is to win, and you never abandon the run when it opens up other opportunities.

"I think that's something you got to always try. Our defense was playing really well and allowed us to keep trying. But big credit to our defense, big credit to Kirk [Cousins] and the receivers and tight ends getting open. And when they took one part of the game away, then our guys did a good job responding with something else. But got to get the run game better."

Klint Kubiak | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

But for his critics, he couldn't care less what you think. He isn’t changing for anyone. He understands you can’t sustain long-term, substantive winning when abandoning the run game.

"Yeah, that's always going to be a part of it. I thought [Kirk] Cousins did a great job of going through his progressions and getting it to the [running] back when it wasn't there. And our receivers did a good job getting up and down the field. Our quarterback got hit too many times. He got hit 10 times yesterday, two sacks. So, we have to improve there."

May I Have a Turn

OC Andrew Janocko wasn’t going to let Kubiak have all the fun. He jumped in to explain the importance of sticking with the running game and keeping the defense honest.

"We're always looking to strike a good balance with the run, with the pass, doing what we do best wherever we can stay ahead of the sticks, and just progressing, getting better at the run game, getting better at the pass game. And then trying to strike a great balance in between the two to make us the most multifaceted."

Louder for Those in the Back

Kubiak again addressed the criticism and explained more about the nuances of the game of football and how it is played and called.

"Yeah, I think number one was the Chargers did a great job. They were a tough front to block. They were ready for us, and it was one of those games. But you always got to find a way to win. The goal is to win the game, and when one facet's not working, then somebody else has to step up."

Klint Kubiak | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Business Analogy

In the business world, retailers will sell items for less than they actually cost. They lose money, but customers spend far more on ancillary products, which make up for the lost revenue on other products.

Growing up, I had a friend whose family was in the grocery business, and they once sold entire turkeys for a ridiculous amount; if I remember correctly, it was $0.25 per pound. When I asked him about it, he told me that was a “Loss leader.” You lose on the turkey, but make up for it when they buy all of the traditional Thanksgiving sides.

KLINT KUBIAK | DARRELL CRAIG HARRIS, ON SI

Kubiak understands most NFL teams will sell out against his scheme to stop the run. He can’t stop trying, because that would let teams unpack the box, move personnel in to stop the run, and hinder the passing attack.

Kubiak’s genius is that the only stat he cares about is winning.

Some act as if they would rather lose pretty with glowing stats than win ugly.

A classic turkey is the main star for Thanksgiving dinner. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

For Kubiak and real football people, the motto of the great Al Davis was “Just Win, Baby,” not "Just Lose Pretty."

So sell out, stop the run, NFL; Kubiak has the weapons to attack you in the air.

Kubiak was thrilled to leave Los Angeles with a win, whether the 13-year-old looking for likes and followers agreed or not.

This is the result of a $20 grocery trip to Aldi's to attempt to make a Thanksgiving-inspired meal | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

He’s 2-0! Just won, baby. How are those likes working out?

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