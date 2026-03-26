Predicting Raiders' Offensive Statistical Leaders
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The Las Vegas Raiders have made significant investments on the offensive side of the football, hoping to improve the team’s floor by sustaining more drives and scoring more points.
An offensive-minded head coach like Klint Kubiak, plus the prospective No. 1 overall pick, quarterback Fernando Mendoza, paired with young, talented skill position players, should elevate that side of the ball.
The Raiders ranked dead last in expected points added per play, an advanced statistic that estimates how likely a team is to score by their offensive success on a down-to-down basis.
However, let’s not get into the weeds about offensive statistics today. You don’t need a spreadsheet to tell you how poorly the Raiders executed on offense last season.
Instead, let’s look on the bright side of things and predict who might lead the Raiders in the simplest offensive categories.
We previously predicted who would lead the team in defensive categories, which you can read here.
Let’s get into who will lead the team in rushing touchdowns, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns.
Rushing touchdowns - Ashton Jeanty
Jeanty still managed five rushing touchdowns and five receiving touchdowns in his rookie season, despite playing behind a poor offensive line and a disoriented scheme.
With the addition of Rick Dennison as offensive line coach and Kubiak scheming it all up, expect Jeanty to see more open running lanes and an increase in opportunities at the end zone.
The Raiders also haven’t added another running back behind Jeanty, so it’s hard to see whoever they bring in getting goal-line opportunities over him. Coupled with his home-run hitting ability, this title will belong to Jeanty.
Receiving yards - Brock Bowers
An injury-riddled sophomore campaign prevented Bowers from taking the next step in his career, but if he can get healthy, he’ll be back near the top of the receiving leaderboard.
Bowers was eighth in the NFL in receiving yards in his rookie season and led all tight ends. If he plays all 17 games again, there’s no reason to believe he won’t comfortably lead the Raiders in this category.
The lack of guaranteed production at wide receiver also makes Bowers the pick here. He should go back to being the force he was in his rookie season in 2026.
Receiving touchdowns - Bowers
It feels like the league forgot how dominant Bowers was as a rookie.
Bowers caught five touchdowns in 2024 and had seven last season, despite poor offensive infrastructure around him. With better playcalling and quarterback play, that number could enter the double digits.
The Raiders are on the verge of breaking out offensively, and that starts with Bowers getting healthy and being the center of the game plan. Expect that to be the case in 2026.
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Carter Landis studied journalism at Michigan State University where I graduated in May of 2022. He currently is a sports reporter for a local television station, and is a writer covering the Las Vegas RaidersFollow CarterLandis3