Predicting Raiders' Offensive Statistical Leaders

The Las Vegas Raiders have made significant investments on the offensive side of the football, hoping to improve the team’s floor by sustaining more drives and scoring more points.

An offensive-minded head coach like Klint Kubiak, plus the prospective No. 1 overall pick, quarterback Fernando Mendoza , paired with young, talented skill position players, should elevate that side of the ball.

The Raiders ranked dead last in expected points added per play, an advanced statistic that estimates how likely a team is to score by their offensive success on a down-to-down basis.

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs safety Chamarri Conner (27) misses a tackle attempt against Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the fourth quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

However, let’s not get into the weeds about offensive statistics today. You don’t need a spreadsheet to tell you how poorly the Raiders executed on offense last season.

Instead, let’s look on the bright side of things and predict who might lead the Raiders in the simplest offensive categories.

Indiana's Fernando Mendoza (15) gets ready before the start of the Indiana versus Wisconsin football game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

We previously predicted who would lead the team in defensive categories, which you can read here .

Let’s get into who will lead the team in rushing touchdowns, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns.

Rushing touchdowns - Ashton Jeanty

Sep 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) celebrates a touchdown during the first quarter against the Chicago Bears at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Jeanty still managed five rushing touchdowns and five receiving touchdowns in his rookie season, despite playing behind a poor offensive line and a disoriented scheme.

With the addition of Rick Dennison as offensive line coach and Kubiak scheming it all up, expect Jeanty to see more open running lanes and an increase in opportunities at the end zone.

The Raiders also haven’t added another running back behind Jeanty, so it’s hard to see whoever they bring in getting goal-line opportunities over him. Coupled with his home-run hitting ability, this title will belong to Jeanty.

Receiving yards - Brock Bowers

Oct 20, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) runs down the field after catching a short pass against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

An injury-riddled sophomore campaign prevented Bowers from taking the next step in his career, but if he can get healthy, he’ll be back near the top of the receiving leaderboard.

Bowers was eighth in the NFL in receiving yards in his rookie season and led all tight ends. If he plays all 17 games again, there’s no reason to believe he won’t comfortably lead the Raiders in this category.

The lack of guaranteed production at wide receiver also makes Bowers the pick here. He should go back to being the force he was in his rookie season in 2026.

Receiving touchdowns - Bowers

Dec 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) catches a touchdown pass against the Houston Texans during the second quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

It feels like the league forgot how dominant Bowers was as a rookie.

Bowers caught five touchdowns in 2024 and had seven last season, despite poor offensive infrastructure around him. With better playcalling and quarterback play, that number could enter the double digits.

The Raiders are on the verge of breaking out offensively, and that starts with Bowers getting healthy and being the center of the game plan. Expect that to be the case in 2026.