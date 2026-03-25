Predicting the Raiders' Defensive Stat Leaders

The Las Vegas Raiders are hoping for improvements on the defensive side of the ball in the 2026 season.

While the Raiders weren't particularly disastrous on defense, things could have gone a lot better. Las Vegas was 17th in the NFL in defensive DVOA, an adjusted statistic that compares every play to the league average.

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) celebrates with Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) after sacking Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Chris Oladokun (19) for a safety during the fourth quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

That would make the Raiders about an average to below-average defense, but if the talent they added in free agency and will continue to add in the 2026 NFL Draft pans out, this team should jump into the top half of defensive units in the league.

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But instead of looking at calculations or advanced stats, let's boil things down to the basics. Today, let's break down who the Raiders' categorical leaders will be in tackles, sacks, and interceptions.

Tackles - Linebacker Quay Walker

Sep 28, 2023; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers linebacker Quay Walker (7) celebrates after making a tackle for loss against the Detroit Lions during their football game on Thursday, September 28, 2023, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Lions won the game, 34-20. Mandatory Credit: Tork Mason-Imagn Images | Tork Mason-Imagn Images

The Raiders wanted players who make plays around the football. That's exactly what Walker does. Walker is a tackling machine, posting triple-digit tackle numbers in each of his first four seasons. He posted a career-high 128 tackles in 2025, ranking 17th in the NFL.

While he is prone to coverage mistakes now and then, Walker is always around the football. New Defensive Coordinator Rob Leonard will want to get the most out of the former first-round pick this season and help him realize his potential.

Sacks - Defensive End Maxx Crosby

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates his tackle in the backfield against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, on Aug. 23, 2025. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This one would have been much more difficult to determine, had the trade to the Baltimore Ravens gone through. Crosby has led the Raiders in sacks in six of his seven seasons in the Silver and Black (Yannick Ngakoue had 10 in 2021, Crosby had 8).

He has constantly gotten after the quarterback and finished plays, and if he has a healthy season, that will happen again. It's hard to see anybody else leading the team in sacks as long as Crosby is on the field for a majority of the season. He will look to climb the franchise's all-time sack leaderboard if he can stay on the field.

Interceptions - Linebacker Nakobe Dean

Nov 16, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) celebrates his sack during the fourth quarter against the Detroit Lions at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

With so many questions about the Raiders' secondary, it makes more sense that a linebacker with good coverage skills would lead the team in interceptions. Dean has one interception in his career, coming in 2024 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

He should be able to make more plays on the football in his role with Las Vegas. This very well could be a secondary player, but there aren't too many ball-hawks back there right now. That may change if the team finds someone in the draft.