Grading Each Raiders' Position Group Following Week 9 Against 49ers

Week 9 was another Sunday when the Las Vegas Raiders started slowly and hinged their hopes on mounting a second-half comeback. The only problem is that Las Vegas turned the ball over three times in the second half. One of those turnovers was an interception returned for a touchdown.

As expected, Las Vegas was set to face a rested San Francisco 49ers team that was coming off its bye week. Things got out of hand early for the Raiders, much like they did against the New England Patriots earlier this season. The Raiders' struggles started early and often on Sunday.

Nov 8, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) signals during the second quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Quarterback

Kirk Cousins continues to rank near the top of the league in several statistical categories.

Grade: B-

Raiders | Darrell Craig Harris, ON SI

Fullback

Las Vegas has a solid player in Connor Heyward, but fullbacks are only impactful on offenses that are productive.

Grade: B

Nov 8, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) as San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner (54) pursues during the first half at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Running Back

The Raiders only rushed the ball for 24 yards. Brock Bowers had two of those yards. However, Ashton Jeanty averaged over four yards per carry. Las Vegas likely would have been able to run the ball more had they not had an interception returned for a touchdown in the third quarter.

Teams cannot run the ball when they are down by nearly three touchdowns early in the second half. Until Las Vegas starts games faster and fixes its issues along the offensive line, its ground game will continue to struggle, as it did in each of the past three seasons.

Grade: C+

Tight End

Brock Bowers and Michael Mayer kept the Raiders' offense afloat for another week. Together, they accounted for 148 of the team's 216 receiving yards. However, both players also fumbled the ball on Sunday, which essentially ended Las Vegas' chances of mounting another comeback.

Grade: C

Nov 8, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) is tackled by San Francisco 49ers linebacker Jaden Dugger (53) after a catch during the second half at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wide Receiver

Tre Tucker, Jack Bech, and Jalen Nailor did not have much of an impact on Sunday's game, as the Raiders again leaned heavily on their tight ends.

Grade: C+

Nov 8, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) is tackled by San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner (54) during the first half at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Offensive Line

The Raiders need help at offensive guard. Any progress they've made by starting Trey Zuhn appears marginal, at best. After holding an offensive guard competition during the offseason, the position will be the offense's downfall for the remainder of the year.

After entering Week 9 having allowed among the fewest sacks in the league, the unit did not allow any sacks on Sunday.

Grade: C-

Nov 8, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) reacts after a sack during the first half against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Defensive Line

The Raiders once again struggled to stop the run in the first half, allowing the 49ers to rush for 125 yards. However, the unit also held the 49ers to only 65 rushing yards in the second half. They did so even though the 49ers ran the ball nearly 20 times in the second half.

Las Vegas needs help along its interior defensive line, just like it needs help along the interior of its offensive line. Games, especially against the league's best, are won and lost in the trenches. Deep in the trenches, which is exactly where the Raiders need the most help.

The Raiders will keep falling short against the league's best until they fix the interior of both of their lines. This offseason, Las Vegas must make a major addition to the interior of its defensive line.

Grade: C

Nov 8, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) runs with the ball during the first half as Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) tackles at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Linebackers

The Raiders' linebackers will continue to struggle if the defensive line cannot get off blocks and the defensive backfield cannot contain receivers.

Grade: C+

Nov 8, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jordan Watkins (17) gains yards after catch as Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Taron Johnson (3) pursues during the second half at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cornerbacks

Sunday was another rough outing for the group. However, this is what the development of young players at critical positions looks like, especially against the league's elite. The best thing the Raiders can do now is keep developing the young group.

The best development is what they are getting on Sundays. The unit's struggles are not unique to them. Several former young cornerbacks the Raiders have tried struggled early in their careers but may have succeeded under a better coaching staff and roster.

Cornerback is one of the most challenging positions on the field.

Grade: D+

Safeties

Rookie safety Treydan Stukes' second-half interception set the Raiders' offense up to score. Stukes continues to improve week to week, while also showing areas that need improvement. Overall, Stukes is a valuable part of the defense.

Nov 8, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) warms up before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Grade: C+

Special Teams

Dylan Laube continues to make an impact for the Raiders weekly. After registering the league's first kickoff return for a touchdown last week, Laube added another solid return in Week 9.

Kicker Matt Gay made a 50-yard field goal, giving the Raiders a puncher's chance in the second quarter.

Grade: A