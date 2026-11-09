Sam Darnold, Drew Lock Injury Updates Cause Massive Shift in Seahawks vs. Raiders Odds in NFL Week 10

The Seattle Seahawks' quarterback situation is up in the air heading into Week 10 against the Las Vegas Raiders, and it's caused a major shift in the odds for that matchup.

Sam Darnold (quad, rib) and Drew Lock (oblique, elbow) are both banged up heading into Week 10, and there's no guarantee that either player will be good to go on Sunday. So, third-string quarterback Jalen Milroe could end up getting the start, and he's never attempted a pass in an NFL regular season game.

According to Seahawks beat reporter Brady Henderson, Lock suffered an oblique injury in the win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, and his status for Week 10 is "up in the air."

Mike Macdonald said Drew Lock suffered an oblique injury today and his status for this coming week is up in the air. That’s what Lock was getting examined in the medical tent. Macdonald didn’t have a great feel for whether Sam Darnold (quad/rib) can get back this week. — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) November 9, 2026

Meanwhile, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Sunday that Darnold is in jeopardy of missing Week 10 and that the team may want to hold him out through the Week 11 bye.

“Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold, who already has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Cardinals with a quad injury and a cracked rib, also is in danger of missing Seattle's Week 10 game against the Raiders, league sources told ESPN,” Schefter wrote.

“Darnold could attempt to try to return for next Sunday's game in Las Vegas, but the Seahawks also know that they have their bye the following week. By missing the next two games, Darnold could get the chance to rest the next three weeks before the Seahawks play a big divisional Week 12 game in San Francisco against the 49ers.

“Darnold cracked a rib on the second play of Monday night's loss to the Bears, and played through a painful injury, before hurting his quad later in the game.”

Darnold missed most of Week 1 and all of Week 2 with a glute injury, yet the Seahawks are now 3-0 when Lock plays in the 2026 seasn. The shift in the odds for this matchup came partially due to Lock's injury, as Milroe is somewhat of an unknown quantity at the NFL level.

DraftKings Sportsbook had the Seahawks as 7.5-point road favorites in the lookahead line for this matchup prior to Week 9. However, even with the Seahawks winning to get back over .500, the odds shifted to Seattle -3, a full 4.5-point swing. That's a sign that the betting market isn't sure about the Seahawks' quarterback situation, and it's possible this line could move further if Milroe ends up being named the starter.

The Raiders (4-5) have not beaten any real contenders this season, but they are competent enough to hang around in a game with Kirk Cousins at quarterback. Since Seattle has a bye in Week 11, it may decide to rest Darnold so he's ready for the stretch run. After all, there is no guarantee that the Seahawks make the playoffs after winning just five of their first nine games.

The odds for this game should move more once Seattle's practice report comes out on Wednesday. If both Lock and Darnold aren't able to participate, it would point toward Milroe getting a chance to play in Week 10.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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