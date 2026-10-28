What It Would Cost Raiders To Trade for Top Targets

The Las Vegas Raiders' four-game losing streak has put any and all options back on the table moving forward. That is, if Las Vegas is focused on winning games this season. If they are, there is a possibility they could be active at the trade deadline.

If they are more concerned with the future, which they have a right to be, Las Vegas could not make a move at all by the deadline. Should that be the route they go, Las Vegas' front office has every right to do so, considering the slew of moves they made this offseason.

There simply may not be much more Las Vegas can do trade-wise that would be worth risking valuable future assets for. However, it is far from out of the question.

Trade Block Reality

The average going price for players worth trading for has been at least a second-or third-round draft pick, if not both. Quenton Nelson was traded for a 2027 third-round pick and a 2028 fifth-round pick. However, the Indianapolis Colts may be in the midst of a fire sale and willing to make deals.

Indianapolis also traded DeForest Buckner to the San Francisco 49ers for a 2027 4th-round pick, but that was a unique situation, as the 49ers originally drafted Buckner. It likely would have cost more without that prior connection.

Other trades may give insight into where the Raiders stand in the market and their willingness, or unwillingness, to strike a trade. The Pittsburgh Steelers traded cornerback Joey Porter Jr. to the Dallas Cowboys in exchange for a 2028 second-round pick and a conditional 2027 sixth-round pick.

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek at press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Arizona Cardinals traded receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. to the Houston Texans in exchange for a 2027 second-round pick and a 2027 sixth-round pick. The chances of the Raiders being in on either of these players were relatively low. However, the fact that they were not in on them speaks volumes.

It is debatable whether or not the Raiders should have been in on Nelson, Porter, and Harrison. However, it is not debatable that offensive guard, cornerback, and wide receiver are Las Vegas' top three roster needs at this point in the season.

If they are out on all three of those players at positions of dire need, it is fair to wonder if they are actually in the trade market at all. The Raiders' front office has had a plan all along, and trading away draft capital right now may not be a part of that plan.

Trading away future draft pieces to aid in a season where Las Vegas did not have realistic playoff hopes seems counterproductive considering the progress the Raiders' front office made on the roster during the offseason.

Oct 11, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak watches from the sideline as they take on the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Landon Dickerson would be a solid addition to the Raiders' offensive line, and Brian Thomas Jr. would be a solid addition to their receiver group. However, Las Vegas may be better off keeping their draft picks and betting on John Spytek's drafting abilities instead of trading away resource s for a retread.

Dickerson and Thomas would help the Raiders run the ball better and open up passing lanes for a struggling Raiders offense. The Raiders would be wise to move cautiously on any potential trade, but they undoubtedly need help on that side of the ball, whether before the deadline or after the season.

“I think the number one thing guys is when teams can play that much man against you it's because we're not a threat running the football right now. So, we’ve got to make teams more – we got to be more of a well-rounded offensive football club right now. And again, those are things that we're working on,” Kubiak said earlier this week.

“But when you are down multiple scores, it is not a running game, and we've been giving up way too many points right now to put ourselves in position to be balanced in the fourth quarter, to be balanced in the third quarter. So, I like the strides that our guys have made in practice. I've seen it in the games, I've seen how our runners are breaking tackles. I do like that, but we've got to call runs and be in competitive games in the second half."