Why Raiders Missed Out on Opportunity to Improve Future Roster

Just a month ago, we were talking about the Las Vegas Raiders as a legitimate playoff contender.

Fast forward to the present day, and the Raiders have had a rude awakening, losing four consecutive games and falling to 3-4 in the blink of an eye. Because Las Vegas was off to such a hot start in the first month of the season, it was featured in discussions of a team potentially being a buyer at the trade deadline. Now, with the current losing streak, the Raiders could be sellers at the deadline . That being said, it doesn't mean Las Vegas shouldn't consider acquiring a player for now and the future.

On Tuesday, the Indianapolis Colts traded eight-time Pro Bowl guard Quenton Nelson to the Seattle Seahawks for a 2027 third-round pick and a 2028 fifth-round pick. Based on that information, here's why it was a missed opportunity for general manager John Spytek to improve the offensive line .

Affordable Price Tag

Nov 30, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts guard Quenton Nelson (56) warms up before a game against the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Yes, the Raiders' draft picks will be much higher on the board than Seattle's, but giving up a Day 2 2027 pick and a Day 3 2028 pick is not expensive at all for one of the best guards in the league. Yes, Las Vegas is trending toward not competing this season, but that doesn't disqualify them from making moves in the near future.

Let's say the front office and coaching staff still believe this team is playing for something this season; then vastly improving the offensive line, especially the interior, isn't the worst idea. Pairing Nelson with Tyler Linderbaum would be an excellent start to rebuilding the interior of the offensive line. Now, Spytek may really value picks in this upcoming draft, especially if the Raiders are picking near the top of each round. However, it never hurts to negotiate and assess the market.

Providing Fernando Mendoza With Elite Protection

As we've seen countless times over the years, without a formidable offensive line, it's virtually impossible to operate cohesively as an offense. At times, we’ve seen that with Las Vegas, as their run game has been inept due to struggles up front.

Oct 11, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) runs the ball against the New England Patriots in the second half quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's important to note that Nelson is in the final year of his contract and is a pending free agent. So, you may be asking, 'Why would the Raiders, who are a rebuilding team, trade for a 30-year-old guard on an expiring contract?' It's certainly a fair question, but as mentioned earlier, this move wouldn't be just about this season. Las Vegas is trying to set the foundation for the future .

It would be an interesting situation for the Raiders' front office to navigate, as Linderbaum is already the highest-paid center in the league. Meanwhile, Nelson's current contract is valued at $20 million annually, and he would likely want more money than Peter Skoronski and Tyler Smith, who are each earning at least $24 million per year. So again, it may be perplexing to think why Las Vegas would invest that much money in the interior of the offensive line. Quite simple: it’s feasible.

The Raiders aren't paying substantial money to several of their top, future pieces. Ashton Jeanty and Brock Bowers are still on their rookie contracts. Meanwhile, Mendoza won't be making significant money for the foreseeable future. This is the time to overspend a little and ensure the future franchise quarterback has as many resources as possible to succeed.

Jun 9, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) and coach Klint Kubiak during minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Throughout the offseason, the Raiders' ownership, Spytek, and head coach Klint Kubiak have preached the plan to build and develop this team patiently. But if an opportunity presents itself to acquire high-end players who can help the team now and in the future at a relatively affordable price, those situations should always be considered.