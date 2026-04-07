Rob Leonard is Ready to Take an All-Time Great to the Next Level
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The best defensive player in the National Football League plays for the Las Vegas Raiders. That is defensive end, Maxx Crosby. Crosby has been the best for the last few years, and he is coming for so much more next season.
Crosby knows how to go about playing the game at the highest level in this league. Crosby knows what it takes to be the best, and he has shown it for a long time now. Crosby has also had a great coach and mentor on his side who made him better over the years.
We have seen Crosby's play get better with the new Raiders defensive coordinator, Rob Leonard. Leonard has been the defensive line group's coach for the last few seasons, and Crosby has benefited greatly from it.
Leonard has also benefited from coaching a great player like Crosby during his time with the Silver and Black. Leonard will have Crosby with him as he goes into his first year as the defensive coordinator, and that was not the case earlier this offseason.
Rob Leonard and Maxx Crosby's Special Bond
Crosby and Leonard are two great guys to have as part of the Raiders organization. They both challenge each other to be the best version of themselves as a player and a coach. Their relationship is a great one to see from a coach and player, and that has made them better. Leonard and Crosby are going to be special to watch as they are going to be a huge reason why this defense is better next season. It is a great bond that has been formed by greatness and wanting the best for each other.
"It has been fun. It starts, really, with the person on top of being the player. It starts with our relationship. I have learned the most in my career from players. And he [Maxx Crosby] will be right at the top of that list," said Raiders defensive coordinator Rob Leonard. "I observe how he moves, what he does best, and it has started to develop a lot of trust. He understood without me asking him."
Crosby is going to be that great defensive player next year, once again in Leonard's defense. Crosby is going to look even better because these two understand how to impact the game and put the defense in the best position to be successful. A lot of eyes will be open with the Raiders' defense next year.
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Michael Canel is a breaking news beat writer for various team sites across the On SI platform, focusing on both college and professional sports. A graduate of Fresno State University, he has transformed his passion for sports into a career, covering the latest breaking news with years of expertise and the enthusiasm of a devoted fan.