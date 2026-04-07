Rob Leonard is Ready to Take an All-Time Great to the Next Level

The best defensive player in the National Football League plays for the Las Vegas Raiders. That is defensive end, Maxx Crosby. Crosby has been the best for the last few years, and he is coming for so much more next season.

Crosby knows how to go about playing the game at the highest level in this league. Crosby knows what it takes to be the best, and he has shown it for a long time now. Crosby has also had a great coach and mentor on his side who made him better over the years.

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive line coach Rob Leonard against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

We have seen Crosby's play get better with the new Raiders defensive coordinator, Rob Leonard. Leonard has been the defensive line group's coach for the last few seasons, and Crosby has benefited greatly from it.

Leonard has also benefited from coaching a great player like Crosby during his time with the Silver and Black. Leonard will have Crosby with him as he goes into his first year as the defensive coordinator, and that was not the case earlier this offseason.

Las Vegas Raiders DL Coach Rob Leonard from Mandatory Mini-Cam | Noah Scott Fahey, Sports Illustrated

Rob Leonard and Maxx Crosby's Special Bond

Crosby and Leonard are two great guys to have as part of the Raiders organization. They both challenge each other to be the best version of themselves as a player and a coach. Their relationship is a great one to see from a coach and player, and that has made them better. Leonard and Crosby are going to be special to watch as they are going to be a huge reason why this defense is better next season. It is a great bond that has been formed by greatness and wanting the best for each other.

"It has been fun. It starts, really, with the person on top of being the player. It starts with our relationship. I have learned the most in my career from players. And he [Maxx Crosby] will be right at the top of that list," said Raiders defensive coordinator Rob Leonard. "I observe how he moves, what he does best, and it has started to develop a lot of trust. He understood without me asking him."

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) in the tunnel against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images