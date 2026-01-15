The Las Vegas Raiders hold the first overall pick of the 2026 NFL Draft. That is the pick that controls the start of the draft. But now the first team picking holds even more power with that pick because of one decision that one top draft prospect made today.

University of Oregon quarterback Dante Moore made the announcement today that he will be returning to Oregon for one more season with the Ducks.

That sent shock waves through some in the college and NFL worlds. Many thought Moore would declare for the 2026 NFL Draft because he was widely viewed as the first overall pick by the Raiders. We were likely going to go in the top five of the draft if the Raiders did not select him at No. 1.

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) throws a pass during the fourth quarter the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Raiders now control the 2026 NFL Draft more than ever

That has all changed now. Moore wants to return to Oregon and make sure he shapes up his game better before he goes to the NFL. That is something that many suggested he do, and now he has confirmed it. The Raiders will now hold all the power with the first overall pick because, going into the draft, there were only two quarterbacks seen as first-round picks. Moore was one of them, and Fernando Mendoza, out of Indiana University, was the other.

Our Hondo Carpenter has been reporting for multiple weeks now that Moore was going to return to Oregon. Carpenter reported nearly five weeks ago, "My sources in Detroit, Oregon, and in the NFL are telling me they expect him to return." Many disagreed with the report.

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) looks to pass against the Indiana Hoosiers during the first half of the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

"I have been reporting FOR WEEKS that a source in Detroit, Oregon, and NFL expected Oregon QB Dante Moore to RETUTN to Oregon. It is now confirmed. Not a shock, BUT now makes the Raiders No. 1 overall exponentially more valuable," said Hondo Carpenter on X/Twitter.

If teams want to offer the Raiders any trade packages for their No. 1 pick, it will now cost more, and teams will have to give up more to the Raiders. Make no mistake, no one expects the Raiders to make a trade, but with only one legitimate quarterback in play at the top of the 2026 NFL Draft, the Raiders could potentially be overwhelmed. According to Carpenter, it would take, "An overwhelming haul to get this pick."

One NFL Executive told Carpenter this evening, "With Moore's return (to Oregon) the Raider made hold the most valuable number one overall (Pick in the NFL Draft) since Trevor Lawrence came out."

Now with only one quarterback at the top of draft boards, that leaves teams wondering if they could make a trade possible. The Raiders have a lot of holes to fill, and a trade could get them back a huge haul that would change the landscape of their draft, not just this year but for the next draft as well.

Las Vegas Raiders GM John Spytek, and minority owner Tom Brady | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

The Raiders' offseason plans and decisions will be led by general manager John Spytek and minority owner Tom Brady. Even if the Raiders do not want to trade the pick, they will certainly listen to offers.

