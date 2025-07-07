The Las Vegas Raiders Have a Chip on Their Shoulders
The Las Vegas Raiders added several players this offseason who are highly motivated to prove themselves. This was a critical factor in the Raiders' roster makeup this offseason.
Earlier this offseason, Raiders General Manager John Spytek how much detail the Raiders put into finding the right type of players to rebuild their culture.
"To me, it's vitally important. You're going to hear, I think, both of us continue to talk about that. What does it mean to be a Raider? What are the qualities that we're going to stand for? What are qualities that everybody that comes into this building is going to stand for? I take that very personally and very seriously as a responsibility of mine. The scouts are in charge of finding the right kind of people to bring into an organization," Spytek said.
"There's no greater responsibility, I don't think, than that. Our character will be our fate in a sense. We're looking for, first, people that love football, that want to compete every day, or there just won't be a place for you here, and that's okay. We want it to be a hard team to make. We want it to be a hard job every day. But for those that are willing to step up to that challenge and be a part of that, there will be a great reward at the end of that. We've both lived it. We know what it looks like."
Earlier this offseason, Raiders Linebackers Coach John Glenn noted that the Raiders made it a point to find and add players with a chip on their shoulder.
Many of the Raiders' newest additions are players who previously played for other teams and are seeking to prove they can perform at a high level. Players such as Eric Stokes, Devin White, and Elandon Roberts are just a few of the Raiders players with something to prove this season.
"100 percent. That is kind of what we look for. We look for guys that have that sort of slight to them, that they know they have been in spots and places where they did not stick. This is an opportunity for them where we can love them up. We are going to develop the relationship. They are going to have fun, and they are going to compete," Glenn said.
"We are going to build the culture the right way with them. There is something special about having those guys that do have that chip on their shoulder. They develop that grit factor where they can withstand, where they can go through, and just keep persevering. Those guys generally end up doing some special things for you."
