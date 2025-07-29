Patrick Graham Gives Encouraging Message on Key Raiders Defender
The Las Vegas Raiders have a much bigger need at defensive tackle now. That is one area they will need to patch up in training camp before the start of the season. The good news for the Raiders is a they have good depth at that position. There are even some players who can play that position from their normal one, who are going to be a factor. That is what the Raiders like to see.
The Silver and Black have one of the best defensive coordinator in the National Football League in Patrick Graham. Graham, since coming to the Raiders, had improved the defense each season. Last season was a tough year for Graham and his defense, but he managed it well despite all the injuries to it. Graham made sure all his players were ready to take the field when their numbers were called, and that is what made the young talent have success.
Now, Graham is looking to translate that into this season. And for Graham is about teaching them the right way how things work on the defensive side of the ball. Graham has a special way he likes to run his defense, and they will need to make sure they are all on the same page to bring the best success on the defensive side of the ball next season. That will be key for the Raiders.
But one player that is helping the defense is former first-round pick Tyree Wilson. Wilson will be entering his third season with the Silver and Black, and he is ready to make his mark. We saw him play at defensive end and defensive tackle last season. And going into this season, when can see him play most of his snaps at the defensive tackle position. That will be good news for the Raiders, and Wilson has shown he is effective at that spot.
"Once you bring an athlete like Tyree [Wilson] down there. He is long, he has got quickness, he has got play strength, and when you bring that down, it is a different matchup for the guard," said Graham. "That is the first thing you are looking at there. "And from there is getting him the reps and getting him the reps to move to counter move ... That is really the process that he is going through right now."
