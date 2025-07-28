Evaluating the Raiders' Center Position
The Las Vegas Raiders have begun training camp, and Raider Nation’s excitement for the Silver and Black is building.
The Raiders have put on a show during scrimmages so far, and fans are eager to see how Geno Smith, the new starting quarterback, will lead the offense. He has already made some impressive throws and plays that fans have enjoyed.
With training camp comes positional battles, as players compete for starting roles and significant snaps. Seeing who will end up in a starting spot is one of the most intriguing elements of camp.
One spot that may have some competition is at center. Second-year player Jackson Powers-Johnson has been the expected starter, but multiple outlets have reported that he has been taking second-team reps at the position, while Jordan Meredith is taking snaps with the first team.
Is there a competition brewing at center? Let’s break down the candidates.
The Favorite: Jackson Powers-Johnson
While he hasn’t been taking starter reps, Powers-Johnson is still the likeliest candidate to earn the job. A few early days of training camp have not moved the needle away from the former Oregon star.
Powers-Johnson has been training with defensive end Maxx Crosby this offseason, developing a strong work ethic and improving entering his second season. Powers-Johnson has not complained about not earning first-team reps; instead, he is putting his head down and getting to work.
We will learn much about the Raiders’ plans for Powers-Johnson and the center position once the preseason begins. Until then, we can only evaluate what we know from a few training camp practices.
The Challenger: Jordan Meredith
Meredith had an excellent season out of nowhere in 2024, earning a starting job on the interior and playing exceptionally well for most of the season.
According to Pro Football Focus, Meredith earned a career-best 80.8 grade, playing a career-high 574 snaps. He was a monster as a run-blocker and held up well as a pass-blocker.
However, it is a surprise that Meredith is taking center reps, as he played strictly guard last season. What reason could the new staff have for trying him at center?
Is it a chemistry with Smith thing? We will find out in the coming weeks.
The Darkhorse: Dylan Parham
Parham, who enters his final season under contract with the Raiders, could be an under-the-radar option to watch at center.
Parham has played center for the Raiders before, but has not done so since 2023. If the team wants to try out players for the starting spot, seeing them give Parham a shot would not be surprising.
We will keep a close eye on the possible center battle and bring you the latest as we learn more.
