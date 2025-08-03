Pete Carroll Sounds Off on the Important of Open Practice
The Las Vegas Raiders held an open practice over the weekend at Allegiant Stadium in front of many from Raider Nation. The Raiders have the opportunity to get a feeling of what it is going to feel like when they play in real games once the season starts. The Raiders held a mock game as well during that open practice. It gave the players a feeling about going up against competition like they are going to see in games.
The Silver and Black wanted to see how the team handles different real game situations and see which players are looking good as they continue camp. It was a valuable practice, and it was the first time the Raiders had done this since coming to Las Vegas. Head coach Pete Carroll was big on the mock game, as it is a good time to see what the team has taken in and what they still have to go out and learn.
It was a good turnout, and it was great to see the fans back at Allegiant Stadium coming out and supporting the Raiders. Carroll has made it clear that he wants to get as many fans out to training camp and to see the Raiders this season. Carroll wants them to know that they are doing everything to give them something to cheer about, and it starts by winning games this season.
"It was a great day for us to have this many situations, game ending scenarios, just to get our brains working because the whole season is going to be this kind of operation," said Raiders head coach Pete Carroll. "I know that Geno took them down the field when he needed to and did a great job."
"It came off better than I hoped. To have them so enthusiastic and to make them part of this day, so hopefully we can give a bit of love back, and this place is crazy full of love. I cannot even imagine."
"I do not know how you guys can appreciate, but there are so many things that we accomplish today by having this game. It is not the playing on the field as much as preparation, the orchestration of it, the routine that the guys have to get into. I want to teach them as soon as we can, it worked out great."
