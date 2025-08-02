Raiders' Veteran Gives Thoughts on Pete Carroll
The Las Vegas Raiders knew exactly what they wanted when they were looking for a new head coach this offseason. And they could not ask for a better one than veteran head coach Pete Carroll. Carroll took last season off and was not in the NFL. Carroll was able to see the game from a different point of view, and he even learned a lot of things from looking beyond the sidelines.
The Raiders wanted a veteran head coach who knew what it takes to get a team going in the right direction. The Raiders also wanted a head coach who is well-respected and knows that the team would be good with them. Carroll brings a lot to the table and then some more. He is a Super Bowl-winning coach who has had a lot of success in the National Football League.
And then when the Raiders hired him, the Pete Carroll effect has been felt since. Players wanting to play for the Raiders and Carrol sending a clear message of what he wanted from this Raiders team and what his plans are not just this season but overall. It has been good for the Silver and Black so far, and this season the Raiders are set up well for success and a bounce back season.
"Oh man, like he blew my phone up first when I signed because I didn't even have his number saved," said Raiders safety Lonnie Johnson." "He was like, 'You don't know this number,' and he started ripping me with that, and then he honestly was just telling me like, 'Man, I've been trying to get a hold of you for years."
"I've been trying to get you for years, but you just kept going to different other teams and stuff.' I was like, 'Well Pete, man, if you would have threw some more out there, I would have come.'No, I'm just playing, but honestly though, Pete has been cool. Man, he just told me like, 'We're going to use you a lot. Man, I'm going to giving you an opportunity,' and that's all I ever wanted. I just wanted an opportunity to show what I can do."
The opportunities that Carroll is giving his players in training camp is good for the team. It is all about competition for Carroll, and that is what the team is doing.
