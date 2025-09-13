The Secret to the Raiders' New Winning Ways
The Las Vegas Raiders have come into this season with the mindset of just win, baby. But they know they have to go out there and prove it. They got it done last week by winning their opening game. That is not where the Raiders want to stop; they want more.
Yes, it was great to start the season on a high note, but they have moved on and now have put their full focus on Week 2 of the season. It is going to be a good matchup between the Raiders and their AFC West rival, the Los Angeles Chargers.
Just like Raiders star player Maxx Crosby mentions all the time, they want to go 1-0 each week and get one percent better each day. That has been a message that this Raiders team has taken in this season, and they want to continue to show it day in and day out. They are on the right path to doing just that, and it is great to see.
This Raiders team is all in, and you can see it from the first day that head coach Pete Carroll has taken over this team. The players want to give the fans something to cheer for, and they want to win as well. And no matter how they do it, these players are willing to do whatever it takes to win and make this team better.
Raiders Winning Mindset
"I take my pride, you know, especially being a three-down back, you know, being able to run it, catch it, and, you know, being able to protect the quarterback in the pass game as well," said Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty. "Yeah, I do not think I was too fired up. I mean, it is football. You are always going to get fired up, but I think just in terms of the game, just making the reads that I have always made and just being better, honestly."
"I did not play my best in the run game, and you know I'll be working this week to you know be better at that and be better for the guys up front ... A lot of pride. Especially in the game now, like you got to pick up those blitizes. Got to protect the quarterback. If I did not do my job on a lot of those plays, I do not feel we would have won the game."
