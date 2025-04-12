Pete Carroll Was the Right Choice for the Raiders
After hiring John Spytek as the team's general manager and Pete Carroll as the team's next head coach, the Las Vegas Raiders have one of the most unique situations of any team in the National Football League heading into next season. Few teams have undergone more changes.
The Raiders hope the addition of Spytek and Carroll will revamp the roster and improve the team's performance on the field. After years of instability at the head coach and quarterback positions, two consecutive dismal seasons have sparked a new approach in Las Vegas.
Patrick Daugherty of NBC Sports recently analyzed every coach in the National Football League. Daughterty separated the rankings by returning coaches and coaches in their first seasons with new teams. Daughterty believes Carroll is a quality addition for the Raiders.
"I am confident in saying Pete Carroll was an underrated coach by the end of his time in Seattle. I will also allow I am not certain I see the upside in running back a pair of 9-8 Geno Smith campaigns in Las Vegas," Daugherty said.
Daugherty noted that Carroll's resume speaks for itself and that the veteran coach should help the Raiders improve. Carroll's many years of experience around the league gives the Raiders a chance to be a more competitive football team next season.
"Carroll comes with one of the highest floors in football history. He’s had four losing efforts in 18 NFL seasons. He’s won fewer than seven games one time, his first year on the job in New England in 1994," Daugherty said.
"Whatever constitutes a 'winner,' Carroll has it. But so do Andy Reid, Jim Harbaugh, and Sean Payton, and yeah, Carroll’s grand 2025 plan is to bring a Geno Smith to a Patrick Mahomes fight. Any plan could work when your baseline is 8-9 victories. At 9-8, you are three or four lucky bounces in one-score games away from being 12-5 or 13-4."
"It’s not impossible. Just know that is what we are working with here. The Raiders are no longer going to embarrass themselves. They are also going to have to be lucky to transcend 8-10 victories in this lion’s den division with 34-year-old Smith."
