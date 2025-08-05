Competition, Helping Have Been Big in Training Camp for Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders new head coach Pete Carroll will do his best to get the Raiders franchise and team back to their winning ways. That is one of the biggest reasons we were brought in this offseason. Carroll has a great track record when it comes to helping turn things around for struggling teams. Carroll is also a great leader both on and off the field, his and is veteran presence is like no other.
Carroll wants to win right away and does not want to wait a year or two to start doing it. He made that clear when he got hired by the Silver and Black. Carroll made it more clear by all the moves he made with the Raiders this offseason to put the team in the best possible position to be successful this season. The Raiders have a long way to go, but if there is one head coach who can turn things around for the Raiders organization, it is Carroll.
For Carroll and the Raiders in training camp, it has been about competition. That is something that Carroll has preached on since the day he was hired. His competition is built differently than most teams, but it has worked for many of his teams, and now he is trying to do it for the Silver and Black.
This season in camp, the Silver and Black have a good mix of veteran players and young talented players that are competing for important spots on the roster. Even though they are competitors, that has not stopped them from helping each other and being good teammates. The veterans are teaching the young talent and answering any questions they have about playing that certain position.
"It is a mix of both," said Raiders offensive lineman Jordan Meredith. "There has been a really good carry-on of guys. I mean, a few guys have left here and there, but you know, just building that foundation since I got here. Then the coaching staff comes in with their energy, their positivity, and sets the foundation there, and then just all jell together. It is happening."
Building that chemistry in training camp from players and coaches is going to go a long way this season. That is something the new regime wanted to see, and they are getting it.
