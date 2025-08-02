Las Vegas Raiders Mock Game Information
The Las Vegas Raiders have been generating a lot of buzz this offseason, which has continued into training camp. Now in their second week, the team is focused on improving with each practice as they prepare for the upcoming 2025 National Football League season. The Raiders aim to make significant progress and set things on the right path for 2025.
This year, the Raiders have opened training camp to all of Raider Nation and the public. The turnout has been good, and the team is eager to attract more fans. Head coach Pete Carroll has emphasized the importance of having fans in attendance, as it creates a supportive and game-like atmosphere that the team needs to prepare effectively. Carroll believes that this environment can greatly benefit the players as they get ready for the season. The real feel of a game is what Carroll wants for the team, and he believes that it helps.
More Raiders fans will get a chance to attend practice, and the Raiders will have a chance to have more of Raider Nation as well. The Raiders will be having an Open Practice today at Allegiant Stadium. The Raiders will start that practice at 1:00 p.m. PST. Tickets to attend this practice are $5, and all the proceeds will go to the Raiders Foundation.
Per Raiders:
Join us for Open Practice on Saturday, August 2 at 1:00 pm at Allegiant Stadium.
Tickets for open practice at Allegiant Stadium are $5, with 100% of proceeds going to the Raiders Foundation. No refunds will be issued. Inventory is limited.
Not only will the Raiders be having an open practice, but head coach Pete Carroll said the team will be holding a mock game as well. That will give the team a close feel of what to expect when they take the field against another team.
It is a great thing for fans to see their favorite team close up and see what the Raiders are going to look like heading into the new season.
- "Honestly, staying healthy for one, because that's the only way our team is going to get to where it's got to get," said Raiders safety Lonnie Johnson Jr.
- "But just putting on a show for y'all, man, like showing what the Raiders are going to be about and showing what Pete [Carroll] is actually putting out there. Like, we don't want to embarrass Pete. We don't want to embarrass this organization, so we've got to put some good film out there, and that starts with this mock game, and it translates into that first preseason game."
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and Instagram @HondoSr and talk to us in 2025 about the Raiders and more.
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss all Raiders content in 2025.