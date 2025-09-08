Key Ingredient That Fueled Raiders' Resounding Week 1 Win
The Las Vegas Raiders went on the road and beat the New England Patriots in Week 1 of what the Raiders hope is a special season.
The Raiders beat the Patriots primarily behind Smith's dominant performance. The veteran quarterback threw for over 350 yards and could have thrown for more had the Raiders withstood the Patriots' defensive pressure better early on.
In just one game with the Raiders, Smith showed how much of a difference a quality quarterback can make. The Raiders encountered some of the same problems they did on offense last season. However, Smith's skill set and experience helped guide the team to a win.
Following the win, Pete Carroll credited Smith with an outstanding performance, but stopped short of calling it a statement win, as it is a long season.
"For him to complete over 70 percent of his passes again, I mean, he's been doing this. Geno had a regular game today. I don't think it was a big statement game or anything like that. I just think it's just what he does. And we'll do better than that," Carroll said.
"We got rushed a little bit today, a couple of times, and that really kind of changed his opportunities to have even a bigger day. But the fact that we had so many big plays — somebody said we had nine plays over 20, like tied the record or something like that. I can't believe that now. I can't believe with all the guys we've had in the years here at the Raiders, we'd have more than that. But it was still a big day for us, and he did a great job."
Following the team's road win, Smith graciously credited his teammates and coaching staff for helping him have such a productive game.
"I'm extremely proud of the guys. First of all, it's always a blessing to get a win in the NFL. And, yeah, I mean, the Patriots have a good team. It's the NFL. There's going to be ups and downs, ebbs and flows throughout the game, but I think the message that Coach sends us is that you've got to stay even keel, and you've got to never pass judgment.
You've got a four-quarter game you've got to go play. And so, I thought we did a really good job of coming back in the second half, into the locker room regrouping and then executing in the second half," Smith said.
