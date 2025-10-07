Pete Carroll Raves About the Progress of Raiders' New Addition
The Las Vegas Raiders have several negatives and shortcomings that are noteworthy. However, Las Vegas also has a few positives worth highlighting as well. The Raiders have a long way to go, but so do several other teams around the National Football League.
Las Vegas spent the offseason making necessary changes to its roster, which included adding players at nearly every one of their positions of need. The Raiders added a quarterback, running back, multiple receivers and a new offensive coordinator.
Credit Where Credit is Due
Following the Raiders' loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll praised Jeanty for a solid performance. Carroll believes that although the Raiders lost, Jeanty's progress is noticeable. The Raiders getting Jeanty going will usually bode well for Las Vegas.
"Yeah, I think Ashton [Jeanty] is handling everything beautifully. The pressure of being a draft pick and all of that and trying to get going, and he is going. He's legit. He had another really good game yesterday. Caught the ball a number of times. Chip [Kelly] did a good job of spreading him around," Carroll said.
Jeanty ran for nearly 70 yards against the Colts before the Raiders were forced to go away from th run after falling behind early. The Raiders are still figuring out how to maximize Jeanty's strengths while not overworking the rookie early in what they hope will be a long career for the runnning back.
The Raiders' issues run much deeper than any one player or position group. Following the Raiders' loss to the Colts on Sunday, Jeanty shared his thoughts on how the Raiders can improve.
“I guess on offense, we just didn’t finish drives in the red zone. To me, that’s it. We get to the redzone, we’ve got to put points on the board," Jeanty said.
“We’ve just got to get better, and capitalize in the red zone. Right now, I think we're probably one of the worst teams in the red zone so we’ve got to get better. On third down, fourth down, we’ve got to be better. I can't say there's a specific answer, we just got to go back, watch the film, everybody look in the mirror and see how we can get better.”
