1 Thing the Raiders' Defense is Focused On
The Las Vegas Raiders' defense replaced nearly half of its starting lineup this offseason, after the unit was ravaged in free agency. The saving grace of the unit was the return of Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham, who gave the Raiders coaching staff added stability.
Raiders' Sole Focus
The Raiders have several concerning issues, including injuries to some of their best players. However, at 1-3, the Raiders do not have time to feel sorry for themselves. This is especially true for the Raiders defense which is undoubtedly the team's best unit.
Prior to practice this week, Graham explained the mindset he has entering game day and the mindset he has instilled in his players on defense.
"I mean, you talk to the guys, myself including, nobody cares where the ball starts. It's just once we go out there, defense naturally is just defend the grass behind us. So, whether it's the one yard line or the minus one-yard line, our job is to defend the grass behind us," Graham said.
And each call is how we're selecting to defend the grass, whether it's Cover 2, Cover 4, Blitz Zero, whatever it may be, but our job is, and we get paid to do this, is to stop them from scoring and defend the grass behind us. So, it doesn't matter where the ball starts."
As the Raiders prepare for the Colts, Graham knows how difficult it will be to slow down quarterback Daniel Jones, who is playing some of the best football of his career. Graham has spent time around Jones, which has given him insight into Sunday's matchup.
“He's super smart, toughness, has a natural leadership ability, and on top of that, just the mental part of it. I mean, he's always had that, and it seems like he's in a place where he's happy and he's doing well," Graham said.
"Physically, got the arm talent, and then the added bonus of being able to move in the pocket. He's fast. I mean, when he gets out in the open field, he's fast, but the thing that I think people might underestimate, but I know about him, his toughness. He's one of the tougher football players in the NFL, and he's showing that right now."
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and @EZTrez_SI and weigh in on this and more.
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss this take