Pete Carroll is Unwilling to Budge on Critical Raiders Issue
LAS VEGAS, Nev.-- The Las Vegas Raiders have gone two games without one of their best starting offensive linemen. Although the first game was by necessity, as Powers-Johnson missed the game with a concussion-related injury.
However, leading up to the Raiders' Week 3 matchup against the Washington Commanders, Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll said multiple times that Jackson Powers-Johnson was ready to go. Still, Powers-Johnson did not start in the Raiders' lopsided loss.
As the Raiders prepare to face the Chicago Bears in Week 4, Carroll addressed the state of the Raiders.
Q: You had mentioned fitting the offensive line. Last year, the Raiders finished with Jordan Meredith at left guard, Dylan Parham was at right guard, and Jackson Powers-Johnson was at center. Would you consider maybe going back to something like that?
Head Coach Pete Carroll: "Absolutely not, no. We've invested a lot of time with these guys playing in their spots. I know you're interested in JPJ [Jackson Powers-Johnson]. This is an official week to practice and to get ready. Last week was not that. So, he's ready to compete for the playing time, and he and Alex [Cappa] will be going at it. So, it's a good situation in that regard."
Q: When you say competing for playing time?
Coach Carroll: "Jackson [Powers-Johnson] hasn't hit anybody in two weeks. We need to see what he can do. So, we got to check him out and see how he does."
Q: Where is Brock Bowers at from a health standpoint with his knee?
Coach Carroll: "He's been making it. They've treated him well and got him to play in these games. He's still wearing a legitimate brace that he can feel, but he'll continue for another couple weeks having to wear that brace to be safe."
Q: They've got an emerging young receiver in Rome Odunze. What challenges is he going to possess for you guys?
Coach Carroll: "Yeah, he's good player. Watched him college too, so I've seen him a lot. They're going to him. He's the leading target guy, and they'll continue to do that I would think. He can do a little bit of everything. He's really fast, he has good size, he's tough, he's making the plays, so we have to know where he is. We have to be really conscious that we can take care of him."
Coach Carroll: "Yeah, that's a very difficult thing. Yeah, it's very difficult. Yes."
